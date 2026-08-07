New Season Forecast Has Giants Finishing 6-11. Here's Why That Won't Happen

The New York Giants are hoping to do everything in their power to improve upon their record from last season by hiring head coach John Harbaugh . But despite the optimism that Harbaugh has brought to the table, Conor Orr of SI.com isn’t quite sold on Big Blue having a winning record in 2026.

Orr came up with a 6-11 record for the Giants, including a 1-6 record to start the season before they hit their bye in Week 8. But it’s hard to see the Giants, given how the first half of their schedule stacks up and the roster improvements they made, winning just one game over that span.

Not only is the coaching staff far more equipped to handle a 53-man roster, but quarterback Jaxson Dart is in line for major improvements in his second season behind an offensive line that got better with the addition of No. 10 overall pick Francis Mauigoa and which has added tight end Isaiah Likely and receiver Malachi Fields to the mix.

The run defense is still a question mark, especially after trading away Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals. However, there is still hope with several veterans expected to lead the way, including D.J. Reader , Darius Alexander, and Shelby Harris up front, and linebackers Arvell Reese and Tremaine Edmunds behind them.

Giants Projected to Struggle in First Half of the Season

Orr does not agree that these changes will translate to wins. The only victory he has for the Giants before the team’s Week 8 bye comes against the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 4. If the Giants fulfill Orr’s projection, it would be a colossal letdown for a team that has generated so much hope with the arrival of Harbaugh.

While no game is a given, there are several winnable games that Orr is not considering, including the Week 1 clash at home against the Dallas Cowboys in a Sunday Night Football matchup.

Getting a Week 1 game in prime time is always a chance for a victory, and it usually rewards teams that bring the most energy. The Giants should never be counted out of NFC East games at home, and that should be a great opportunity for the team to grab a win.

While the Giants might struggle against teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, and Philadelphia Eagles on the road, they should be able to compete against the Tennessee Titans at home as the Titans’ roster is not markedly better than New York's.

There are some toss-up games, including both matchups against the Washington Commanders in Week 5 and the Week 6 game against the Saints, both of which are winnable for Big Blue.

Giants Projected to Go 5-5 After the Bye

While the Giants may struggle in the first half of the season, Orr believes the team will bounce back in the second half of the year.

After starting with two losses against the Eagles and Commanders in Weeks 9 and 10, Orr projected a three-game win streak from Weeks 11 through 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and San Francisco 49ers, before having the Giants fall to the defending champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.

He then has the Giants winning against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 and the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 18 contest.

Projecting wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers is a bold take. Orr's only projected road win for the Giants is in Week 12 against the Colts.

Other difficult games include road contests against the Seahawks, Lions, and Cowboys, all of which Orr has them losing.

But if the Giants are relatively healthy and can build up a head of steam in the first half of the season, there is no reason why they can’t steal a win or two in the back half of their schedule.

The Giants’ final two wins come at home against the Cleveland Browns and Eagles at home.

The Browns, who are still trying to figure out their quarterback situation, should be a winnable matchup regardless, and Big Blue has had better luck against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium, having won two of their last three regular-season games at home against their division rivals.

The 5-5 finish isn't entirely out of the question for the Giants, who aspire to make the postseason in Harbaugh’s first season. But they will need a better record than 6-11 to accomplish that.

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