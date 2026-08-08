Live Updates: Giants Wrap Up Greenbrier Camp With Goal-Line Work on Tap Before Heading Home

After 11 long days and ten just as long practices, the New York Giants are taking the country roads home—to New Jersey, that is.

Big Blue wraps up its second and final week in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, home of The Greenbrier, with yet another lengthy and detailed practice set to begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Head coach John Harbaugh has wasted no time with the structuring and pacing of the practices. He has packed as much as possible into every session so that his team is ready to come out of the starting gate on September 13, when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Harbaugh has already noted that Saturday’s practice will include goal line work, where the Giants, thanks to the additions of guard Francis Mauigoa and fullback Patrick Ricard, should have some more beef up front to help ensure they consistently get into the end zone.

Last season, the Giants converted on goal-to-go situations just 50% of the time, putting them 31st in the league, just ahead of the last-place New Orleans Saints, who converted 44.44% of their goal-to-go situations.

For the Giants, that goal-to-go conversion rate was a far cry from the league-leading Colts, who converted 93.75% of their goal-to-go attempts.

Follow along with our live blog. While live tweeting by the media is not allowed during the practice, there will be quick takeaways after. Also, there will be an abbreviated media session set to begin at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Harbaugh is the only one scheduled to speak at that time, as the team will be departing for the airport not too long after they get their remaining affairs in order.

The Giants will be off on Sunday and will be back on the East Rutherford practice fields starting Monday.

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