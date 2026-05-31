5 Giants Who Can Salvage New York's Broken Return Game After Brutal Injury Blow

Things can change quickly in the NFL. The New York Giants know that better than most teams. Already this season, they have lost defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris and now return man Gunner Olszewski to season-ending injuries.

While they are unfortunate losses, there is no time to wallow. Training camp will be here before we know it, and afterward, we will be kicking off a new season.

For players, it is a "next man up" mentality—an unfortunate opportunity to carve out a role that wasn't previously available.

Over the past two seasons, Gunner Olszewski has been the primary punt returner for the Giants. He has returned 47 punts for 489 yards and a touchdown.

That is a 10.4-yard per return average. Last season, he added kickoff returning to his duties and returned 26 kicks for 682 yards.

So the question becomes: who can the Giants get to replace someone so critical to the return game? Well, the answer is likely already on the roster. Here are five players who could step into return roles for the Giants.

Calvin Austin III, WR

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

When Austin was brought in, it was expected that he would push for the punt return spot. He served as the primary punt returner for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last three seasons.

Now that Olszewski is injured, he is the likely replacement there. While he doesn't have any statistics as a kick returner, we know his explosiveness and speed would be a welcome addition to that unit.

How much he is used as a receiver might deter him from getting a larger role as a returner. However, if he is not a major factor as a receiver, he could spend more time focused on the return game.

He was a focus in free agency, and the Giants didn't bring him here for nothing. This could be the role they had in mind for him.

Deonte Banks, CB

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) returns a punt for a touchdown in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Banks might be on the outs as a cornerback with many Giants fans, there's no denying his elite athleticism made him look really good returning kicks in 2025.

It wouldn't be a stretch for him to expand that role from kickoff returns into punt returns. He averaged over 32 yards per kick return and returned one for 96 yards for a touchdown.

He has no punt-return experience, but until last season, he didn't have any kickoff-return experience either.

If he truly is on the outs as a cornerback, why not take advantage of his elite athleticism and the skills he's already shown as a return man on the kickoff return team?

The best coaching staff finds ways to utilize all the talent on its roster. This would be a great utilization of Banks.

Xavier Gipson, WR

Wide receiver Xavier Gipson | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

He has extensive return experience over his three seasons with the New York Jets. Not only is he familiar with the area, but he also has intimate knowledge of the home field and how the wind and surface play.

He returned 60 punts for the Jets over his first two seasons in the NFL. Last season, he spent time with the Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles, and even recorded a game with the New York Giants. This could be his opportunity to find a permanent sticking spot.

Gipson is the most experienced return man on the roster outside of Olszewski. He has a significant amount of returns, not only as a punt returner but as a kick returner.

With him not factoring in on either side of the ball, he can dedicate all of his energies to the return game. While Austin and Banks have to be locked into their respective sides of the ball, Gibson is not making this team for his receiving prowess.

Eric Gray, RB

Sep 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Giants running back Eric Gray (20) returns a kickoff against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Gray returned seven punts during his rookie season with the Giants and then served as the primary kickoff return man during his second year.

His shiftiness as a running back could be vital in helping him pick up those small extra chunk yards as a punt returner.

He had a limited role on the team in 2025, but now with a spot open, he could find value as a primary punt returner or as a super sub for all of the special teams return units.

Dante Miller, RB

New York Giants running back Dante Miller | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller is a wild card and a dart throw in this competition because he has not recorded any returns as a pro.

However, you can never discount 4.27 40-yard dash speed, and Miller is an absolute bullet when he gets the ball in his hands.

It wouldn't be surprising to see him get work to gauge if he can handle returning kicks, which could potentially free someone else up to focus solely on returning punts.

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