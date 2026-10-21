Giants Injury Report: Giants O-line Thinned By Injuries

The New York Giants will face one of the best defenses on Sunday when they travel to Houston to meet the Texans. So it was a bit alarming that on Wednesday, the team’s top three offensive tackles were not practicing.

Starters Andrew Thomas (groin), Jermaine Eluemunor (calf), and swing tackle Marcus Mbow (knee) were not participating in practice during the media viewing period.

Thomas, who has sat out Wednesday and Thursday over the past several weeks and returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday and Saturday before being cleared to play, is someone to watch this week.

Last week he came out of the game just before the big fourth-quarter comeback attempt against the Saints; the veteran left tackle was visibly laboring through his groin injury throughout the game.

Eluemunor missed last week’s game as well with his injury after saying he would test it to see if he could anchor; he is also someone to watch this week. And with MBow now nursing something, the Giants could be thin at offensive tackle if he can’t play.

The Texans have league sack leader Will Anderson, Jr. on one side of their formation and Danielle Hunter on the other. That would be quite the test for rookie J.C. Davis, who would presumably play left tackle; at right tackle, the Giants could potentially move Sisi Mauigoa from right guard to tackle, the position he played in college.

Edmunds, Newsome Not Spotted During Media Viewing Portion of Practice

Inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (concussion) were not spotted at practice during the media viewing portion.

If Edmunds can’t go, Micah McFadden would get the start. The question then becomes who would wear the radio in his helmet: rookie Arvell Reese, the most likely candidate, or someone else.

Starting safety Jevon Holland was spotted at practice, off to the side with a trainer. Newsome and Holland have been the Giants defensive secondary’s best players so far this season, so hopefully their absences aren’t serious enough to keep them out of Sunday’s game.

Some Positive News

Rookie Colton Hood (concussion), receiver Darnell Mooney (neck), safety Tyler Nubin (neck), and tight end Theo Johnson (neck) were spotted at practice during the media viewing portion.

Paulson Adebo’s Practice Window Opens

Cornerback Paulson Adebo’s 21-day practice window is now open. If he clears, he could fill the roster vacancy left after Tuesday’s release of running back Najee Harris and defensive lineman Jihad Ward.

Adebo has been on IR since Week 2 with a knee injury and would serve as depth if Newsome doesn’t clear the protocol in time.

Speaking of the cornerback position, Newsome did not practice, but rookie Colton Hood (concussion) did.

Giants Add Offensive Lineman from Colts Practice Squad

Guard Josh Sills | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With their top three offensive tackles — Andrew Thomas, Jermaine Eluemunor, and Marcus Mbow — all injured, the New York Giants signed offensive lineman Josh Sills from the Colts practice squad to their 53-man roster.

Sills, 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, was originally an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State whom the Eagles signed in 2022. That season, Sills, who has played guard in his short NFL career, was one of three undrafted free agents to make the Eagles roster but only appeared in one game for Philadelphia.

After the 2022 season, Sills was . He then joined the Colts in 2023, for whom he appeared in 20 games with no starts.

Sill has played in his NFL career, most of them at guard. Before the NFL, he played college ball at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, on the offensive line.

The Giants had two open roster spots this week. They filled the first with outside linebacker Trace Ford, whom they signed off their practice squad after cutting defensive lineman Jihad Ward. Sills takes the spot that opened after running back Najee Harris was cut on Tuesday.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status RT Jermaine Eluemunor Calf DNP CB Colton Hood Concussion Limited OT Marcus Mbow Knee DNP S Tyler Nubin Neck Limited LT Andrew Thomas Groin DNP TE Theo Johnson Neck Limited WR Charlie Jones Achilles Limited P Jordan Stout Right Knee Limited WR Darnell Mooney Neck Full OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Illness Limited LB Tremaine Edmunds Shoulder DNP CB Greg Newsome II Concussion DNP S Jevon Holland Concussion DNP CB Paulson Adebo* Knee Limited TE Thomas Fidone II Shoulder Full

* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.

Bold denotes a change in status.

Texans Practice Participation/Game Status Report

(Check back later.)

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status

* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.

Bold denotes a change in status.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.