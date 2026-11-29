This week's inactive player list for the New York Giants has a bit more of a mix of injury-related and healthy scratches, with a surprise or two.

Starting with the injured list, defensive lineman Shelby Harris (illness) and defensive back Elijah Campbell (hamstring), neither of whom traveled with the team to Indianapolis, are inactive.

Harris was declared out Friday after missing the entire week of practice due to illness. Meanwhile, Campbell developed a hamstring ailment on Saturday that was deemed significant enough for the team to leave him behind.

Slot cornerback Dru Phillips (neck), who did travel with the club after being added to Saturday's injury report with a "questionable" designation, is also inactive.

With the Giants having elevated safety Raheem Layne as one of their two practice squad elevations (defensive lineman Dean Lowry was the other), Layne can not only fill in for Campbell on special teams, but also give them reinforcement at safety should defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson decide to move Ar'Darius Washington into the slot this week, with Phillips sidelined.

Moving over to the healthy scratches, the Giants have offensive linemen J.C. Davis and Josh Sills, safety Jason Pinnock, and tight end Theo Johnson round out the list.

Johnson is a first-time healthy scratch, the former Penn State tight end losing his spot to Thomas Fidone II. Johnson has played 160 offensive snaps this season, compared to Fidone's 95, but Fidone has shown some promise at the tight end position.

Per PFF, he has run 25 routes and caught his lone target for 29 yards (10 yards after the catch).

Johnson has run 93 routes thus far, catching six out of 13 pass targets (46.2%) for 78 yards and just 23 yards after the catch.

Colts Inactives

The Colts' inactive list mainly consists of players still limited by injuries and declared out of the game on Friday. That list includes:

TE Will Mallory (hamstring)

RB Seth McGowan (hamstring)

DE Jerry Tillery (calf)

OT Jalen Travis (knee)

CB Charvarius Ward (knee)

Shane Buechele is the Colts’ emergency quarterback.

The Colts, as part of their Saturday roster moves, activated cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt off of IR, who had been listed as questionable. Taylor-Britt's injury designation was removed.

The Colts also elevated running back Davon Booth to the active roster and waived cornerback Kenneth Harris.

Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. today.

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