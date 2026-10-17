While he may be the metaphorical “new kid on the block,” New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely already feels at home in Big Blue’s offense.

Through the first five games of the season, the five-year veteran has caught 33 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns. In the process, he has established himself as New York’s top option at the position.

Still, the road to Likely’s present success has not been entirely well-paved. After losing incumbent starting quarterback Jaxson Dart to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, the Cambridge, Massachusetts, native has toiled to develop similar chemistry with current starter Jameis Winston .

Despite some initial growing pains, the pair appears to have finally forged a productive gridiron relationship.

In his best statistical outing of the season, Likely logged 11 catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns during New York’s Week 5 tie with the Washington Commanders.

He became the first Giants tight end in franchise history with nine or more receptions and two or more receiving touchdowns in a single game.

Most importantly, Likely has become a much-needed, reliable target for Winston in short-yardage situations. Fortunately for the Giants, the Likely-Winston duo appears to be just getting started.

“I feel like we’re getting there day in and day out,” Likely said of his working relationship with Winston. “I mean, obviously, you’re never going to be perfect. But I feel like me, Jameis, and the whole offense as a whole are really just taking the right trajectory right now.”

Since joining the Giants as a free agent this offseason, Likely has been a key factor in coordinator Matt Nagy’s offense.

Although the veteran offensive coordinator is known for his methodical, run-centric, motion-based offense, the 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has been a highly targeted weapon in the passing game. Likely blends a capable route-running skill set with strong contested-catch ability, especially when high-pointing the ball.

The Winston-Likely Connection is Getting Better Every Day

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a player his size, he shows above-average acceleration, which often translates to notable yards after the catch. He can succeed in open-field coverage, and he can also be used on designed flat routes as an H-back.

Therefore, it should come as little surprise that Winston has made a concerted effort to build both trust and on-field synergy with his top tight end, adding a significant pass-catching option alongside receiver Malik Nabers.

With the Giants’ Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints fast approaching, Likely is certainly looking to add to his 33 receptions, the most ever by a tight end in his first five games with the Giants, as well as his four touchdowns. To do so, both he and Winston must keep proving the naysayers wrong.

“I feel like every player in the game has good, bad moments and plays that you want back,” Likely said. “But Jameis is a great quarterback. I mean, I feel like in the second half (of Week 5 vs. Commanders), you guys (saw) exactly what Jameis is capable of doing in this league and the offense is capable of doing as well. And I feel like that’s the trajectory we’re trying to go day in and day out.”

In the final analysis, Giants fans everywhere are hoping that trajectory points toward the team’s first playoff appearance since 2022.

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