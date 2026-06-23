Isaiah Likely Has a Chance to Become the Giants' Most Important Offensive Weapon in 2026

The New York Giants made several significant moves this offseason, but most of them were born out of necessity.

This franchise had to hire a credible head coach like John Harbaugh amid an era defined by failure and dysfunction. Upgrading the linebacker room was also a non-negotiable given the team's poor run defense. And there was little Big Blue could do when Dexter Lawrence II requested a trade.

But there was some debate about how the Giants should address the tight end position . Although more reinforcements were clearly needed - Theo Johnson posted another uneven campaign -- many fans did not want the organization to add a high-cost free agent at that specific spot.

Nevertheless, former Baltimore Ravens TE Isaiah Likely reunited with Harbaugh after signing a three-year, $40 million contract worth $20.5 million guaranteed. Despite providing value in the passing game over the last four seasons, the former fourth-round draft pick was largely in Mark Andrews' shadow.

Now, he will be expected to make a noticeable impact on a regular basis. Likely's upside is apparent to those who have watched him compete, but he has to prove he can carry more responsibilities in the offense.

Harbaugh and the Giants clearly believe he is up to the task, and they cannot afford to be wrong on this one. The Likely acquisition has to yield positive results beginning in the 2026 season.

Isaiah Likely Could Be Jaxson Dart’s Most Important Weapon

Isaiah Likely | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound native of Cambridge, Massachusetts, totaled 135 catches for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns in 63 games for the Ravens. He used his athleticism and impressive receiving skills to become a dynamic weapon for superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Harbaugh is hoping Likely can have an even bigger effect on second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, who struggled on deep throws last year and during this year's spring workouts.

Since Malik Nabers is still not 100 percent after suffering a season-ending knee injury last September, this incoming TE could be the most important member of the pass-catching group to begin the campaign.

That is not hyperbole. Isaiah Likely can help Dart stretch the field more in 2026. He caught 5-of-7 targets for 104 yards and one TD on passes that were thrown 10-19 yards last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Likely also made the most out of the limited opportunities he received in long-distance situations, going 2-of-3 for 56 yards on passes that were 20-plus yards. The 26-year-old's contract indicates that he will get more volume with the Giants, and if so, he could become a vital difference-maker.

It remains to be seen how he will respond to a potentially increased workload. New York is counting on him to take the next step in his development, which could equal Pro Bowl-level production.

Likely must show that he can be a consistent top-three option, because the alternative is probably a disjointed Giants offense that may have to go back to the drawing board come next offseason.

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