Big Blue's $40M Secret Weapon: Isaiah Likely Is Ready to Go Off in New York

Tight end Isaiah Likely developed into a "chess piece" for the Baltimore Ravens, but now the New York Giants are looking for the 26-year-old to become a centerpiece in their new offense .

The Giants gave Likely $20.5 million fully guaranteed in free agency, trusting his receiving skills and preexisting relationship with head coach John Harbaugh to work wonders for the offense.

The No. 139 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft totaled 135 catches for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns in 63 regular-season games for Baltimore, displaying route-running prowess and notable instincts.

He is confident in his skills and is eager to help the Giants in any way they deem fit .

"I mean, I can line up outside, in a slot, in line, in the backfield," Likely told reporters at training camp in West Virginia. "I've done it all. I've called myself a chess piece before, and I feel like I've lived up to the name."

Likely is getting acclimated to the NY Giants' offense

Tight end Isaiah Likely | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is surely chomping at the bit to utilize the 6-foot-4, 245-pound pass-catcher. He is helping everyone transition to his scheme by being straightforward and concise. Fellow Giants newcomer Isaiah Likely appreciates this approach, which running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. called "elegant simplicity."

"Really just making everything look alike," Likely said of Nagy's philosophy. "I mean, obviously trying to keep everything as simple as possible so you don't have to think a lot when you're out there, but dressing up to the defense to make it look exotic, creativity and being able to put the best players in the best situation to win."

Likely underachieved in 2025, struggling to find his form after sustaining a fracture in his foot during training camp. He finished with only 27 receptions for 307 yards and one touchdown in 14 games. But despite his “down” season, the Giants still felt comfortable signing him to a three-year, $40 million contract in March.

Will Isaiah Likely live up to expectations?

The Coastal Carolina alum is not letting that weight crush him, however. He is just focused on executing his job, and he expects the rest of the offense to do the same.

"I come out every day telling myself just when you're 1/11th every play and whether it has run or pass matchups, whether it's zone or man," he shared.

"And I feel like, if I win my 1/11th, whether it's I got to go against safety, linebacker, the end, corner, just giving Jax the best possibility to throw the ball or running back to be able to run in space."

Giants fans are excited to see how Likely will mesh with Jaxson Dart once the season starts. The TE1 played with a two-time MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson, and he notices some similarities in his new quarterback.

"I mean, I’d say they're both their own charismatic players," Likely expressed. "They're both dogs. I can tell you that. And I’d say, with Jax, it's really just having him understand the defense, really just letting his talent shine and showing that he's really a capable franchise quarterback to be able to play against any defense if necessary."

If Dart is going to make strides in 2026, No. 9 will probably be one of the biggest reasons why. Likely is ready for a significant role after backing up Mark Andrews, and the Giants are desperate for breakout stars and offensive stability.

That is what you call a perfect match.

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