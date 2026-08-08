Giants Training Camp 2026: What We've Learned at Every Position So Far

Time sure does fly when one is having fun.

Okay, so maybe the rigorous nature of summer training camp isn’t all fun and games, but for the New York Giants , their time spent at The Greenbrier was, according to head coach John Harbaugh, productive.

“I think we got a lot better. That's probably what we got out of it,” he said after the last practice wrapped up on Saturday. “We improved tremendously. We're much further along than we were when we started. I think we can look back and say that we've come a long way.”

The next step for the Giants, following a day off on Sunday, will be to shift into preseason mode, with preparations on tap for their first of three preseason games set for one week from now. While the preparations themselves won’t be as extensive as they will be for regular-season contests, for Harbaugh, the focus remains on getting better.

“I mean, the competition is really tough in this league, and every team is doing the same thing. So, you're in a race every single day to be at least the best you can be,” he said.

“I thought our guys did a good job. I'm happy with where we're at. It's just a matter of keeping your head down and staying after it every day, never taking a breath in terms of your mindset and determination to get better.”

With the hard part of camp in the books, here’s a look at what can be gleaned about the team at every position group.

Quarterback: Jaxson Dart’s Comfort Level Under Center

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest question going into camp was how much better starter Jaxson Dart would look than in the spring, where he continued to be hesitant at times while working under center.

Dart’s struggles continued into the start of training camp. Still, they gradually lessened, with the penultimate practice being his best as he went 16-of-19.

Dart and his teammates then convinced Harbaugh to give them an extra play to finish the drive, and the quarterback connected with receiver Darius Slayton for a touchdown pass.

Now it’s up to Dart to continue growing into his comfort level, especially with the games upcoming where he’ll no longer have the protection of the red jersey as he does now in practice.

Running Backs: Heavier Reliance on the Ground Game

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

History suggested that a Harbaugh-led team was going to be one that leaned heavily into the running game, and that appears to be the direction the team is heading this year.

Last year the Giants’ rushing game finished fifth overall, but that was with the yardage contributed by the quarterbacks, which helped to inflate the ranking.

Per data compiled from PFF, the Giants ranked seventh in average rushing yards before contact (1.68) but 28th in average rushing yards after contact (2.61); that latter number is obviously one they are looking to improve.

Tight Ends: A Bigger Role for Isaiah Likely

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As anticipated, Dart has begun building a chemistry with free-agent acquisition Isaiah Likely, who figures to be a big part of the passing offense this year after mainly living in Mark Andrews’ shadow when the two were with the Ravens.

Likely, who has a career reception rate of 69.6%, has already proven to be a mismatch problem for defenses given his size and physicality.

“I come out every day telling myself just when you're 1/11th every play and whether it has run or pass matchups, whether it's zone or man,” Likely said.

“And I feel like, if I win my 1/11th, whether it's I got to go against safety, linebacker, the end, corner, just giving Jax the best possibility to throw the ball or running back to be able to run in space.”

Receivers: Sorting Out the Depth Chart

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest headline of camp was Malik Nabers, who continues his comeback from the devastating torn ACL he suffered in Week 4 last year. Nabers not only avoided the PUP list, but he’s been on a steady path in which his reps have increased, leading to hope that it won’t be too much longer before he’s ready to start participating in team drills again.

Beyond that, the other big question that seems to be gaining clarity is which of the dozen-plus receivers the Giants will carry. Nabers, Darius Slayton (guaranteed money owed), Odell Beckham Jr., and Malachi Fields (draft pick) are well on their way to being locks. Dalen Cambre (special teams) also appears to be on his way to being a lock as does Calvin Austin III.

That means at most there is one more open spots for one of Braxton Berrios (return game value), Isaiah Hodgins, Jalin Hyatt, Darnell Mooney, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Xavier Gipson, and Ryan Miller to grab if they can show solid play in the preseason.

Offensive Line: Keeping the Status Quo for the Personnel

New York Giants offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering camp, there was some question as to whether the Giants might have any open competitions, specifically at left guard.

That apparently wasn’t in the plans as offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren has been more focused on working with what he has, including first-round pick Francis Mauigoa, and getting them up to speed on the footwork and technique that aligns with gap blocking while also mixing in some stretch zone runs.

One interesting idea that appears to have died on the vine dating back to the spring is the notion of Evan Neal potentially challenging for a spot on the interior.

Neal has continued to work at guard, but his opportunities to work with the starters and the second team have not been as plentiful as some might have thought. The Giants, remember, gave Neal a low-risk contract that they can get out of with zero dead money.

Unless Neal balls out in the preseason games, it appears that the experiment to bring Neal back will not have been a successful one.

Defensive Line: Revamping the Starting Unit

New York Giants defensive tackle Darius Alexander | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in the spring, it was thought by some that second-year man Darius Alexander was getting first-team reps during those practices open to the media because the other veterans signed by the team were missing.

That hasn’t been the case. Alexander, the team’s third-round pick last year, has continued to make a case for a starting job alongside projected nose tackle D.J. Reader.

“He's a guy who's got a really good chance to be special,” Reader said of Alexander. “You don't see too many d-tackles that big. Still amazed that he went to Toledo. I don't know what people are doing in recruiting. He can play.”

Alexander proved he could play in the closing weeks of last season, so it is no surprise that he’s gotten an opportunity to pick up where he left off. And the good news, according to Reader, is that Alexander has done just that.

“He's running around, he's making some plays,” he said. “It's working with intent, and I think Darius is going to be really good.”

Linebackers: The New Faces

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the defensive line, the Giants’ inside linebacker unit underwent a total renovation in the offseason, the primary guys being veteran Tremaine Edmunds and rookie first-round draft pick Arvell Reese.

So far, those two have worked well together in shoring up the middle of the defense and developing a relationship that transcends the gridiron.

“When we first both got here, it's been all playbook, us trying to learn, know what each other's doing, know what, first of all, what ourselves are doing before we can lead each other, but know what our assignment is in the defense,” Edmunds said.

“Then after that, obviously we try to get together, try just to go out to eat, whatever it is as a group and develop a relationship like that. I think right now, we're taking a step forward every day and that's everybody on the defense.”

That growing bond should go a long way toward the two men developing the nonverbal communication on the field that often gets overlooked.

Outside Linebackers: The Key to the Defense

New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter (3), linebacker Brian Burns (0) and linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants’ outside linebackers remain the unquestioned strength of the defense, just as they were last year. However, they weren’t always allowed to be that strength because of the team’s struggles in stopping the run.

That doesn’t look as though it will be a problem this year. Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux were all active in practice in rushing the passer and were frequently successful in applying pressure.

While details are limited regarding how defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson plans to get all three on the field at the same time, last year Thibodeaux received 53 snaps inside, 42 of those in pass-rushing situations, according to NFL+. He generated three quarterback pressures.

“It's been good,” Thibodeaux said of moving inside. “I did it last year and continue to sharpen my tools. So, it's been great so far.”

Such a move could also open up more opportunities for Thibodeaux to finish plays when rushing the passer.

“It's just a little faster. I wouldn't say it's too much different, but you're closer to the quarterback. So, it is, I would say, a little bit more opportunities,” he said.

Cornerbacks: Is a Shakeup Coming?

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this year, Harbaugh spoke about the cornerbacks and how every single one of those returning had to play better, including Paulson Adebo, who was one of the big free-agent signings from a year ago.

“Overall, not good enough, regardless of whatever circumstance is going on,” Adebo said of his first season with the Giants.

So it’s been no surprise that Harbaugh, who clearly doesn’t put any weight into a guy’s contract or draft status, has been mixing and matching cornerback combinations. And why not?

With the coaching staff having offered everyone a fresh start—and yes, that includes Deonte Banks, the thus-far disappointing first-round pick from 2023—Harbaugh and the defensive coaches are looking to find the best starting duo to lean into.

“I feel like we've got one of the strongest cornerback rooms in the league,” Adebo said. “It reminds me of my earlier years when I was in New Orleans, where we had me, (Titans cornerback) Alontae (Taylor), (Commanders cornerback) Marshon (Lattimore). Basically had three, four number one corners on the team to be able to come in and challenge any receiver, so that's what it reminds me of. I think it's going to be a really dominant defense.”

That’s with or without Adebo in the starting lineup.

Safety: Much-needed Redemption Loading?

New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s little doubt that last year, Giants’ starting safeties Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin did not have the greatest collective showing.

Part of that was due to injuries—Holland missed three games with a sprained knee. And an even bigger part was due to the scheme. So with a more aggressive and, from all accounts, simpler scheme having been implemented, the hope is that the safeties will be in a better position to make more plays.

Nubin is optimistic that will be the case.

“It's great, man. It gives you a lot of opportunity to make plays,” he said of the scheme.

“You got your eyes on the quarterback, and I think that's something that I do very well, so something I'm really comfortable with, something I did a lot in college, so it's going to be good.”

That would be great news for Nubin, who came out of Minnesota with a reputation as a ballhawk. Thus far in the NFL, that hasn’t been the case, and he believes that this new scheme might change that.

“I think Dennard always has opportunistic defenses, looking back where he's been, because they attack, and they make the offense think, get them on their heels a little bit, whether that's with the disguises or how we're playing things, certain concepts,” Nubin said.

“We can have our eyes on the quarterback and really go attack the football, so yeah, I think it's definitely going to give me a really good opportunity for sure.”

Holland noted that this is the first time in his career he’s entering a campaign with the same defensive backfield partner.

“Just us building rapport over the offseason, being close friends, communication, kind of understanding how we play, how I play, how he thinks, how I think,” he said.

“We're starting to like—I mean, we were last year, but obviously it’s a new defense—just pick up on our nuances and whatnot.”

Kicker: A Quest to Calm Things Down

New York Giants place kicker Dominic Zvada | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After three years of adventures with their kicking game, the Giants are hoping that one of Ben Sauls or Dominic Zvada finally steps up and provides the reliability that has been missing on scoring attempts for a while now.

Early on, it appears that Zvada, the undrafted rookie out of Michigan, is ahead in the competition. Still, before declaring him the winner, the coaches will undoubtedly want to see how the kickers do on kickoffs, which is, of course, the other half of the picture.

That will come during the games, where among the many things that will be judged are hangtime and who can consistently get the ball in the landing zone.

So no, this battle is not over, though it’s certainly fair to have Zvada in the lead just based on his field goal kicking prowess shown so far.

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