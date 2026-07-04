Giants Bring Back Jason Pinnock to Add Depth and Stability to the Secondary

The New York Giants and safety Jason Pinnock decided to rekindle a relationship that yielded his best seasons as a pro and provided stability to a secondary that seemed to be in constant flux.

After a rookie season in which he made two starts, Pinnock's time with the New York Jets was cut short. He was immediately picked up by the Giants and provided instant value as a spot starter and rotational piece.

Once New York said goodbye to future Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Julian Love, it opened the door for him to start alongside Xavier McKinney, where he was able to put together two years of quality safety play.

That included six passes defended and two interceptions in 2023. One of those interceptions turned into a 103-yard touchdown for the Giants. He also amassed back-to-back 85-tackle performances during that two-year stint and recorded 154 special team snaps.

When it was time for negotiations after the 2024 season, they were unable to reach an agreement on a contract, and Pinnock took his talents to San Francisco to join the 49ers.

After one season, Pinnock is back, hoping that the Giants can see the value that he brings in the secondary while also giving them reliable back-end help on the defense.

JASON PINNOCK, S

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 200 lbs.

Exp.: 6 years

School: Pittsburgh

How Acquired: FA-'26

2025 in Review

After two seasons as a full-time starter with the Giants, Pinnock signed a one-year, $2.2 million fully guaranteed contract with San Francisco. It also included a nearly $1 million signing bonus.

He started the first five games of the season for the 49ers until Ji’Ayir Brown returned to the starting lineup. During that time, he accounted for 17 tackles, including 12 solo stops.

In weeks 11 and 12, he was called upon again to fill in as a starter on the defense. This time, it was in the 49ers' three-safety look.

Unlike the first five weeks, when he played 100% of the snaps, in those two games, he played less than 50% of the snaps, remaining a valuable rotational piece on defense. During that stint, he accounted for seven tackles, five of which were solo, and one tackle for loss.

Throughout the season, he would make an appearance in all 17 regular-season games and both postseason contests for the 49ers. He finished with 41 tackles, including 29 solo stops, on the season.

In addition to his defensive work, he also recorded 86 special team snaps. While it was a modest number, comparatively speaking, it showed that he still has value beyond his defensive work.

Once the year was finished, Pinnock was a free agent again and found his way back to New York under a brand-new coaching staff and defensive philosophy.

Contract/Cap Info

According to Spotrac, the Giants signed Pinnock to a one-year, $1.402 million contract. It included a $100,000 signing bonus and $200,000 in guaranteed money.

Pinnock will earn a base salary of $1.215 million and earn a $25,000 workout bonus. He will carry a $1.262 million cap hit and a $200,000 hard cap. He has earned just under $7,000,000 during his time with Big Blue in New York.

2026 Preview

The 2026 season should be the opportunity for Pinnock to show that he can still be a valuable part of the secondary. At 27 years old, he still has plenty of tread on his tires, and the defensive scheme being headed by a defensive backs coach should allow for all of the guys in the secondary to be at their best.

He could also see his usage on special teams increase to the level of his 2022 season, where he accounted for nearly 200 special team snaps.

While we know Javon Holland is in place as one of the safeties, the performance of Tyler Nubin over his first couple of seasons in the league has raised many questions about his ability to play consistently well at the third level.

Pinnock's ability to play at the third level and operate at the second level should give him the opportunity to be an extremely valuable rotational piece or push for the starting job next to Holland.

During training camp, the difference may come down to who picks up and executes the defense faster. If that's Pinnock, it could be his job to take. But if it's not, there's still a big chance that he's a major part of the defense in 2026.

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