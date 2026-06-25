Why Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart Is Built for a Breakout in 2026

With the advent of a new football season drawing closer, New York Giants fans eagerly await the start of training camp and the chance to see which of their returning players are poised to do great things in the upcoming 2026 season.

Opinions about who will step up for Big Blue have varied but Gary Davenport of Football Guys has chosen Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart as the one to watch and do great things in 2026.

The Giants put a focus on improving the second-year quarterback’s supporting cast, and while it looks good on paper, there are still a few question marks. The unknown return of No. 1 wide receiver Malik Nabers from a torn ACL is cause for some concern, and Dart also needs to demonstrate that he’s wiser when he runs the ball.

There should be zero doubt that Dart surpassed expectations during what was an impressive pro debut for the No. 25 pick in last year's draft, one that saw him finish second among rookies in passing yards (2,272) and lead the rookie class in total touchdowns (24) scored thanks to the help of his daring legs.

For most of another dismal 4-13 season, the 23-year-old rookie often had to be the Giants' key sparkplug, sometimes to his physical detriment, while his core of wide receivers largely disappointed and the defense was repeatedly exposed at the most critical points of games, which turned into crushing losses.

Can Jaxson Dart Really Take the Next Step?

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Still, the fatal flaw of the young quarterback — his inability to protect himself from unnecessary contact — was among the most talked-about issues in East Rutherford, making it arguably the top priority of the incoming Harbaugh regime to completely retool the roster to help Dart become more comfortable playing from the pocket.

In that effort, the Giants have spent their busy offseason strengthening key areas of the offensive side of the ball, including the offensive line, where they've sought out big and nasty blockers, and the wide receiver room, where they've looked for players who can explode down the seams and be reliable to haul down the biggest catches that come from Dart's powerful arm.

Even in the backfield, they've wanted to establish an old-school, ground and pound attack that sets the tone early on offensive drives, wears out the opponent, and takes the task of handling blows away from the quarterback, and have further set it up by signing one of Harbaugh's old favorites in Patrick Ricard to lead the way for his fellow bruiser in Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy.

With all those changes taking place within the Giants locker room, one could easily agree with Davenport that Dart is going to see an even greater ascension in 2026 and further prove the doubters wrong who still might think the Giants reached on him with a trade back up to the late first round last April.

Before Dart and company step onto the gridiron at MetLife Stadium in Week 1 in a little over two months, there have already been obstacles stacked against him.

The first and most obvious is the health of his receiving corps, which might have to face the Cowboys without their No. 1 threat in Malik Nabers, and the lack of depth due to injuries to certain players.

As much as the Giants prefer to see a more cautious Dart, the quarterback has also indicated that he has no intentions of changing his play style and will take his chances when it makes sense to do so.

Between having to possibly rely on new faces in the Giants huddle to carry the receiving load, such as Isaiah Likely, who was never a major producer during his Baltimore days, and rookie third-round pick Malachi Fields to getting Dart to work in more of a pocket-based offense that can still be explosive, a lot still needs to unfold in order for the finished result to be a breakout second year.

If the health of the entire roster, including the defense, which has also taken early hits in important areas like the defensive line, comes together before September and the Harbaugh effect shows out on Sundays, it could be an exciting season for the Giants and Dart, who are eager to compete and change the fate of the franchise once again.

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