Where Do the Giants Go From Here After Jaxson Dart's Devastating Knee Injury?

Whether New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart’s upcoming absence after a knee injury lasts a few games or the rest of the season, it is undoubtedly the worst possible news for the franchise in so many ways.

With Dart under center, the Giants were finally starting to show signs of turning the corner after three poor seasons, when a combination of coaching, poor depth at some roster positions, and other factors often meant the season was over by Halloween.

But this injury to Dart, who plays the most important position on the team, hits twice as hard for two reasons. First, it puts a major crimp in his all-important development in this offense; second, it puts the team’s season on thin ice.

That Dart’s injury should have occurred on a drop back into the pocket — yes, we can argue that he dropped too far back, which made the job of his offensive tackles more challenging — is ironic given how the fiercely competitive Dart finally showed more sense when deployed as a runner in the open field.

But here we are. The Giants will have to move forward without their young quarterback almost one year to the day that they had to move forward without star receiver Malik Nabers.

Head coach John Harbaugh didn’t confirm reports of Dart being done for the season. He really didn’t have to, as it’s pretty obvious that Dart, being the competitor he is, is probably consulting every specialist he can get in to see, hoping someone will tell him his promising second season doesn’t have to end with surgery.

What's Next?

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) scrambles from Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the short term, the options aren't exactly settled.

They will turn to Jameis Winston, arguably the best backup quarterback in the league who, ironically, didn’t play like it in Monday’s loss. Perhaps with a full week of practice reps with the other skill-position players, that will change, and he’ll look better.

Then again, the Winston Experience, as it’s known, is like a box of chocolates without a guide in that you never know what you’re going to get.

The Giants are also going to bring Jake Haener up from the practice squad to serve as Winston’s backup. Haener actually didn’t look all that bad in the preseason in limited snaps.

They may also bring back Brandon Allen, who was with them in the summer and, unlike Haener, didn’t look all that good.

In short, the situation has the potential to echo the 2023 season: after Daniel Jones tore his ACL, the Giants went through a quarterback odyssey that ultimately doomed whatever chances the team had at a second straight postseason run.

What About the Long-term?

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given how far modern medicine has come, there's no reason to believe Dart won’t make a full recovery and return to football.

But it is fair to wonder how much this major bump in the road will set back his development in this system, and whether injuries will be a yearly problem for him.

Right now, the exact nature of Dart’s injury isn’t known beyond an MCL sprain, which has three degrees ranging from Grade 1 (mild) to Grade 3 (severe), the latter being a complete tear of the ligament that may or may not require surgery.

If he needs surgery, that will add time to rehab, time that will come out of his football training. But the bigger question is whether Dart will be patient enough to let his body heal properly.

We’ve already heard the stories about how he wanted to get right back out there and play Monday night literally on one leg. We also have heard the stories of how when he was dealing with the concussion last year, he wanted to get back out on the field as soon as possible.

It’s important for Dart that if he needs surgery, he not rush the process and recovery, lest he put himself at risk for a setback. He does not appear to be in any jeopardy of losing his job, and while one can appreciate his sense of urgency, if he does need surgery, patience will be a key element of his return to the football field.

Does This Mean the Giants’ 2026 Season is Doomed?

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not necessarily, though admittedly, the outlook looks bleaker if Dart has to miss the season. But if you’re looking for a silver lining, consider the Giants roster still isn’t a finished product, with glaring holes at cornerback, defensive line, and receiver that need filling.

Sure, the Giants might have finished this year with more wins than losses, and who knows? Maybe they would have even earned a Wild Card berth had everyone stayed healthy.

But anyone anticipating a New England Patriots-type of probably wasn’t being honest with themselves about how strong this roster is in some parts and where it still lacks in others.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.