Tyler Nubin entered the 2024 NFL Draft with the reputation as a ball hawk, a vital trait that convinced New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen to use a second-round pick on him.

Following an encouraging rookie year, he seemed poised for a breakout 2025 season. However, that has not been the case, as Nubin struggled with consistency in his second season, raising questions regarding his exact role in the defense.

The former Minnesota Golden Gophers star, however, has been embracing the new system implemented by defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. This system has Nubin believing he can finally break through and be the player that the Giants were hoping he’d become.

"It's great, man," he said. "It gives you a lot of opportunities to make plays. You got your eyes on the quarterback, and I think that's something that I do very well, so something I'm really comfortable with, something I did a lot in college, so it's going to be good."

After snagging 12 interceptions in his final three seasons at Minnesota, Nubin has yet to record a single pick through his first 26 NFL games. Making matters worse, he posted a worrisome 16.9 percent missed tackle rate last year, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 2023 Second-Team AP All-American expects to convert more of his opportunities into plays starting this year thanks to how Wilson’s system is set up.

"Yeah, I think Dennard always has opportunistic defenses, looking back where he's been, because they attack, and they make the offense think, get them on their heels a little bit, whether that's with the disguises or how we're playing things, certain concepts," Nubin said.

Because Wilson did not have an abundance of talent to work with on the Tennessee Titans, he had to think outside the box. Versatility has become an essential component of his defensive strategy, and that should continue on the Giants, and Nubin is more than willing to adapt.

"Yeah, I think a couple packages where I'm going to be moving around a little bit, but nothing's set in stone yet," he commented. "Obviously, it's still early in camp. But I told the coaches they can have all the confidence in me to handle that.

"Because I work hard in knowing the playbook and knowing almost every position. So, if they ask me to do that (move down in the box), I'll definitely be willing to."

A Make-or-break Year

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin (27) participates in a drill during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nubin's agreeable attitude comes as no surprise. Following a disappointing 2025 campaign, he understands the situation. The pressure has been turned up . John Harbaugh anticipates growth, so the burden is on the Illinois native to markedly improve.

Many fans have already begun whispering “bust” when speaking about Nubin, but the clock has not run out quite yet. Time is of the essence, however.

"Yeah, I think every year is its own entity," Nubin opined. "I think you always got to have urgency in this league, because you never know when your last snap is going to be. It doesn't matter who you are or where you were drafted.

"So, my urgency's always at a top level. But even more so now, being in year three, being in it, having that experience. Now I can use those experiences to share with the young guys and also learn from myself to push myself to do even better."

Nubin is not just talking a big game. He has already put in work, shedding approximately eight pounds and getting in "the best shape" of his life. On paper, everything seems to be coming together for Nubin.

A new coaching staff, a daunting pass-rushing attack and a leaner physique should allow Nubin to have a much better season. But he has to prove it on the field, and he intends to do just that.

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