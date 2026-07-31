Jevon Holland Finally Has Continuity — And It's Paying Off with Tyler Nubin

New York Giants defensive back Jevon Holland has endured a lot of change throughout his six-year career, but he's going into the 2026 campaign with a little bit of continuity.

Holland is in his second season with the Giants, where he can continue developing alongside Tyler Nubin to form a solid safety duo for the Big Blue defense.

"This is the first time in my career I'm going into a second year with the same playmate next to me," Holland said.

"Just us building rapport over the offseason, being close friends, communication, understanding how we play, how I play, how he thinks, how I think. We're starting to pick up on our nuances."

Last season, Holland had to learn on the fly about Nubin's tendencies. It also didn't help that defensive coordinator Shane Bowen was let go in the middle of the year, followed by head coach Brian Daboll shortly after.

It was a year of constant change for Holland, but things may be settling down now that he's playing under an established head coach in John Harbaugh with a clear vision on how to play defense. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson will be asked to carry that vision through, but he's in a strong position to have one of the best seasons of his career.

Holland is also seeing Nubin grow as a result of Harbaugh's staff coming in.

"As a player in the league, you want to advance every year in every aspect. Communication, disposition on the field, body awareness, seeing the play before it happens, pre-snap, things like that," Holland said.

"So, I think in every aspect, Nub has taken another step, just like he took a step last year from camp to the season, to late in the season. He's continually taking those steps. It's a new staff, new defense, but he's taking it in stride, and I think he’s doing a great job."

Holland was brought to the Giants last season on a three-year, $45 million deal to be a prime playmaker in the secondary. During his first four years with the Miami Dolphins, he recorded five interceptions and four fumble recoveries. He has not reached those same levels since arriving in New York.

The goal for the Giants this season should be to maximize Holland's potential and get him to play like a safety who makes $15 million per year.

As for Nubin, he is still figuring out his way in the league as a third-year pro, but now is the time to start proving why he was a Day 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The hope is that Nubin can absorb some of the same skills that Kyle Hamilton had with the Ravens. Hamilton is slightly taller, but both of them exude the same physicality that is needed in a safety in today's NFL.

If the Giants can keep Nubin on this upward trajectory, the team might have one of the better safety pairs in the league.

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