How A Buildup of Giants Frustration Became the Legendary Gatorade Dunk

It's rare that an undrafted free agent winds up achieving lifelong recognition for four totally separate moments during his career, especially considering that three of those moments did not occur as part of an actual play.

Enter nose tackle Jim Burt, who signed with the New York Giants as a free agent out of the University of Miami in 1981.

Head coach Bill Parcells took a quick liking to the undersized, yet energetic lineman who always seemed to get himself noticed on the field. This also meant that Parcells would push every button he could think of to maximize Burt's production.

One such tactic was to make an annoyed Burt repeatedly lift heavy dumbbells to get the lineman to quicken his arm motion when popping out of his three-point stance at the snap. Then there were the verbal messages, which Parcells carefully crafted to hit the right nerves.

Burt had reached his boiling point midway through the 1984 season. He later told NFL Films of his feelings toward Parcells going into the Week 9 home game against Washington: "He made the week miserable for me. One of the comments was 'If you don't have thick skin, you can't be in this game.'"

Burt decided it was time to release his frustrations.

The Giants held a 37-13 lead at the two-minute warning when Burt grabbed a Gatorade bucket and doused an unsuspecting Parcells on the sideline.

The action immediately became a part of a traditional victory celebration on football sidelines at every level, with Giants linebacker Harry Carson joining the dunkers brigade, adding to the legendary celebration.

In the 1986 playoffs, Burt brutally flattened San Francisco quarterback Joe Montana in the pocket, prompting a poor throw that linebacker Lawrence Taylor intercepted and ran back for a third-quarter touchdown in the Giants' 49-3 rout. Montana left the game with a concussion.

The following week, the Giants eliminated Washington in the NFC Championship game, 17-0, and, when the game ended, Burt climbed the wall surrounding the field to join the enthusiastic Giants Stadium crowd before exiting to the locker room.

Two weeks later, the Giants pulled their starters as the clock was winding down on their 39-20 win over Denver in Super Bowl XXI.

Burt removed his pads and jersey, then took his 5-year-old son Jimmy out of the stands and into the bench area. After time expired, Burt was seen hoisting Jimmy on his shoulders as they ran around on the field.

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