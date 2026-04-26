How John Harbaugh Expertly Shut Down Drama After Malik Nabers’ Viral Draft Critique

Given his resume, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh would have perfectly been within his rights to unload however he saw fit on third-year receiver Malik Nabers after the team’s top wideout questioned, in a live stream for Bleacher Report Thursday night, the team’s first-round draft decisions to pass on Ohio State safety Caleb Downs in favor of Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese.

“Love the player, don’t get me wrong,” Nabers said of Reese. “He is going to want to be on the outside to rush, but we just drafted somebody last year (Abdul Carter) to do that same thing.”

Harbaugh, instead of firing back at Nabers for his input or trying to sweep the incident under the rug by claiming to keep any post-comment discussions "in house," immediately doused any simmering embers of controversy by transparent.

“We had a great conversation. Malik came in the next morning and sat up there, and we were talking about it. You know, he made himself clear. He even said, if you go back and you watch it, I appreciate kind of where he's coming from,” Harbaugh said when the topic was raised Saturday following the end of the 2026 NFL Draft.

“You're in a podcast and talking ball, and he's just, like, ‘How are you going to use the guy, how is he going to play?’” Harbaugh continued.

“He said, ‘Don't get me wrong.’ I think maybe we got him wrong out there a little bit, because that's what we do in our world.”

Harbaugh revealed that he sat down with Nabers to outline the team’s plans for Reese in the defense, adding that the receiver was “fired up about it.”

A Sign of Respect

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers expressed disbelief after the Giants selected LB Arvell Reese over SAF Caleb Downs. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Harbaugh’s show of respect for Nabers’ feelings will undoubtedly go a long way toward the locker room he’s trying to rebuild into a competitive, winning atmosphere.

With the head coach already running a tight ship, which will include loads of competition across the board–the real kind, not just empty promises which, again, were faults of prior staffs–the veteran head coach is setting a strong example of what’s most important in achieving that goal.

“You know, one thing that you'll kind of probably see as we go here, we don't get too worried about stuff,” Harbaugh said of Nabers’ opinion.

“You know, as long as a person's heart is in the right place, as long as the person really cares, a player, a coach, or anybody, you really want what's best for everybody.

“He has a good heart and a good place, you know, say what you think. Put it out there. We talk all the time about confronting everything that has to do with our football.”

Harbaugh's willingness to explain the plan for Reese is another underrated quality that was missing from the Giants’ top spot in years past.

Unlike predecessors who talked a good game about building a winner only to lack a solid plan to achieve that goal, Harbaugh has a clear vision of how he intends to build a winner.

“Malik wants to know how we're going to use our first round pick, and I want to show him,” Harbaugh said, adding that Nabers was the first of the players to show up to greet Reese when he came to the team’s headquarters on Friday.

“The fact that he says it publicly, who cares? I know fans are probably thinking the same thing. It was the same question that everybody is going to have, and we knew that, because we knew how Arvell was perceived.

“I know we've got a great vision for him, and I think we saw him -- he's a player that fits our structure, our defense very uniquely, and maybe that's hard for people to see, but you'll see it soon enough.”

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