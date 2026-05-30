Could a Giants-OBJ Reunion Be Coming Sooner Than We Think?

Whenever the topic of a reunion between the New York Giants and receiver Odell Beckham Jr has come up, head coach John Harbaugh has left the door open on the possibility.

But given the state of the Giants' receiving corps, apparently the team is set to check in again with its 2014 first-round draft pick to see how far along he is in his training.

The New York Post reported that the Giants are set to hold a workout on Monday, presumably to add a receiver or two to the nine healthy ones they currently have on the roster.

While it’s unknown if Beckham, who is in the area this weekend to participate in the Brian Burns Celebrity Softball Game tonight in Pomona, New York, will be among those in the workout, it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if he were included.

Harbaugh, who had Beckham on his Ravens team in 2023, initially told reporters that the plan was for Beckham to continue his training and for the two sides to possibly check in with each other once training camp got underway.

However, the Giants just lost receiver Gunner Olszewski to what is believed to be a torn Achilles tendon, plus they are waiting to see how Darius Slayton progresses from a sports hernia injury.

Malik Nabers’s Return Date is Uncertain

The biggest question among the injury-stricken Giants receiving corps is Malik Nabers, who is still working his way back from a Week 4 ACL tear that also involved his meniscus.

Nabers, who is certain to start training camp on the PUP list, had a cleanup procedure several weeks ago, but the feeling is that it isn’t expected to alter his rehab timeline.

Still, every rehab and every injury is different, so it’s not surprising that Nabers, who apparently had a lot fixed in his knee, needs additional time to work his way back to full strength.

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is still on the road to recovery after suffering a torn ACL last year. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Harbaugh, who was last asked about Nabers during the team’s third OTA this spring, wasn’t sure if the third-year receiver would be ready for the start of the season.

“He's in the middle of it. It’s such a hard thing. It's an ACL and whatever else he had in that knee. Not a simple knee, you know,” Harbaugh said.

“So he's in the slog of it, the grind of it, I would say. Just impossible to predict. I mean, the goal is to start the season and get out there sometime in training camp. That would be the goal.

“We'll see what happens. If he's out there, great. If he's not out there, great. We'll be ready to go either way.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.