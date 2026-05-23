Why the Giants are Grounding the Odell Beckham Jr. Reunion Rumors

Former New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr wants to reunite with his old team. Big Blue, meanwhile, has continued to leave the door open on a possible reunion.

So what’s the holdup, and will this reunion ever come to fruition?

That’s a big question on a lot of people’s minds, especially given the latest news that the target date for receiver Malik Nabers’s return from a serious knee injury has been pushed back from the start of training camp (which was never a realistic goal) to possibly Week 1 of the season.

Nabers’s potential absence is conjuring up memories of last year’s receiver situation, in which the Giants group, save for Wan’Dale Robinson, was underwhelming.

Furthermore, the prospect of Nabers not being ready for the start of the season has people wondering why the Giants are delaying a potential reunion with Beckham despite the two sides seeming to want each other.

Head coach John Harbaugh, who has kept the door open for the receiver he had with the Ravens for one season in 2023, may have offered a clue into the Giants’ thought process when he was asked about the receiver at the rookie minicamp.

“I'm pretty sure that he can make a team in the National Football League right now, but can he make a difference?” Harbaugh said, also adding that they would let things play out over “the next month and into training camp” and see where things are at.

The Hidden Clue

Did New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh give a subtle hint about the team's true thoughts about OBJ? | John Jones-Imagn Images

Harbaugh’s statement that the Giants are going to let things play out “into training camp” could signal a couple of things about how the Giants are thinking.

First, they are obviously going to see where Nabers is in his rehab. More recently, Harbaugh acknowledged that it’s been a hard road back for the team’s 2024 first-round pick and that there was a chance he might not be ready until the first week of the season.

Nabers is all but certain to start training camp on the PUP list. Regardless of how long he will be on it, he’s also going to need at least a couple of weeks to get back into football shape, which is why his availability to start the season is uncertain.

The Giants, meanwhile, have 12 receivers on their 90-man roster, so it is certainly possible that they want to see if any of them can step up in Nabers’s absence before looking to add yet another receiver to the mix.

Then there is another factor worth considering: the role of the tight ends in the passing offense. Harbaugh has historically leaned heavily into 12- and 13-personnel during his time with the Ravens, and that’s unlikely to change now that he’s with the Giants, especially after adding Isaiah Likely to the mix.

Perhaps these factors have lessened the sense of urgency to bring in Beckham or any other receiver from the outside, for that matter, as far as Harbaugh is concerned.

What About Malik?

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is working his way back from a serious knee injury. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While the Giants are hopeful of having Nabers back sooner rather than later, they are not going to rush him back. Fortunately for them, the way their 2026 schedule is set up could very well work in their favor.

Should Nabers start the season on the PUP list, he will not count against the 53-man roster for four weeks.

After the four weeks are up, if he is deemed ready to return--and keep in mind that they can open his window at any point after he's been on PUP for a minimum of four weeks--the team has 21 days to have him practice and get into football shape, which would take them through to Week 7 of the season, assuming they open his window after the Week 4 game.

With the Giants having a Week 8 bye, they could then gain some additional time for Nabers to round into football shape, an eye toward beginning his contributions for the second half of the Giants’ season, which just so happens to be the tougher part of the schedule.

So where does that leave OBJ?

Odell Beckham Jr.: Is there a chance of a reunion? | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If the Giants suffer unexpected injuries at receiver, perhaps their intentions to reunite with Beckham change. But the problem, all along, with bringing back the receiver, is his fit.

Beckham, who did not play football last year, does not contribute on special teams.

And if the Giants intend to spread things around in the passing game to the tight ends–a group that Harbaugh lauded at the team’s recent Town Hall event–as well as the receivers, where exactly would Beckham fit in?

The answer is he wouldn’t, not on this team. So while the idea of a Giants-OBJ reunion is a sweet thought, there are too many factors stacked against it being anything other than the receiver signing a one-day contract to retire with the team that drafted him.

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