NFL Analyst Thinks the Giants Can Make the Playoffs in Year One Under Harbaugh

The New York Giants have spent the last few years fighting to escape the bottom of the NFC East with little success. With just 13 wins over the last three seasons, it's no wonder the team moved on from Brian Daboll.

New head coach John Harbaugh brings an established presence to East Rutherford that teams covet. Still, it takes time for a new culture to take hold, especially in a franchise that has been losing in recent years. It will likely take a year or two before the Giants are truly ready to compete for division titles again.

Eric Edholm of NFL.com thinks Big Blue can defy the odds under Harbaugh in 2026. He believes the Giants could become a consistent winner immediately and even make the playoffs in the first year of this new regime.

“The schedule is a bear, with several tough games, and the Eagles have owned the division the past two seasons, so there are roadblocks. But if Harbaugh can instill his trademark toughness—pretty much all his Ravens teams boasted it—they could make a big leap," Edholm noted.

Do the Giants Have What It Takes to Make a Playoff Push in 2026?

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh looks on during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

We may be getting out over our skis a bit by calling for an immediate playoff push under Harbaugh, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

The former Ravens head coach won at least eight games in each of his last ten season s in Baltimore. He knows how to establish a baseline of competitive football, even with limited talent.

The Giants already have the building blocks of a competitive team in place. They have a potential franchise quarterback, a star receiver, quality offensive tackles, and an elite pass rush. Most NFL teams can’t confidently lay claim to all of that.

But there are still major holes on the roster. New York had a league-worst run defense last season and still hasn't found a reliable No. 2 receiver behind Malik Nabers, whose return date from a knee injury suffered last year remains unknown.

The Giants could certainly shock the league in 2026 . Teams like the 2024 Washington Commanders and the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars have made the playoffs after back-to-back seasons at the bottom of their divisions.

Realistically, incremental growth is the far more likely outcome, with a legitimate postseason berth likely to come in 2027.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.