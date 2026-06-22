Three Reasons the Giants Could Win the NFC East for the First Time Since 2011

There is a healthy amount of optimism building around the New York Giants after a strong offseason in which they replaced their head coach and added two first-round picks. But just how high can Big Blue go?

A disappointing 2025 campaign saw New York finish at the bottom of the NFC East for the second season in a row and the third time in the last five campaigns.

But after a busy and productive (at least on paper), here are three reasons that offer hope for Giants fans that Big Blue might finally be ready to rise from the ashes and claim the NFC East title for the first time since 2011, their last Super Bowl winning season.

The Division

Until further notice, the Eagles are the gold standard. But after an offseason in which they shook up their coaching staff, replacing offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and losing offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, Philly has reportedly changed its style of offense to more of a Shanahan style , which may take some getting used as they adjust it to fit the personnel they have.

The Cowboys? After doing a massive top-to-bottom overhaul of a defense that gave up the most points in the NFL last season, Dallas might be the Giants’ main competitor for the NFC East crown.

That said, the Cowboys have the fourth-hardest schedul e according to the strength-of-schedule metric, which also includes an international game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Washington is the wild card. The Commanders brought in new offensive and defensive coordinators. Defensively, their weakness could be their cornerback group, which is widely inexperienced .

Washington also has a tough opening schedule that includes divisional games in the first two weeks, a Week 3 home game against Seattle, and then a trip to London.

The Giants have their own share of changes, obviously the biggest being their expectations on offense, where quarterback Jaxson Dart will likely be asked to do more under center.

But a fairly favorable schedule in the first half, plus a revamped defense that comes with a scheme that should be a better fit, gives one reason to hope that the Giants will not be a cellar dweller in the division again.

Giants' Offensive Line is a Strength

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants huddle up after a play during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

For most of the decade, the Giants' offensive line has been a weak spot. Not so last year, as the Giants' starting five finished as PFF’s fourth-best pass-blocking offensive line , a big jump from its 30th-place ranking the year prior.

New York was able to bring back four of five starters from last season and added a top-ten pick in Francis Mauigoa. If the unit can stay healthy (admittedly, a big "if"), this could be a true strength of Matt Nagy's offense.

The Giants were tied for 19th in the NFL in overall run blocking grade last season. If they can boost that ranking toward the top 10–and they have the personnel to make that happen- that will make a big difference in how the offense operates.

Giants' Defense Has Talent at All Three Levels

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Leki Fotu (98) talks with defensive tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis (97) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (94) talk during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York had one of the most talented defensive lines in football last season, but subpar play at the second- and third-levels resulted in a below-average unit, particularly against the run.

They ranked last in the league in EPA allowed per rush attempt and gave up the second-most total rushing yards.

After overhauling the linebacker room by adding Tremaine Edmunds and Arvell Reese and filling out the secondary with Greg Newsome II and Colton Hood, all three levels of the defense are solid.

That includes the defensive line, which, after trading Dexter Lawrence, will take a more committee approach, featuring versatile veterans capable of keeping the linebackers clean so they can penetrate and disrupt.

Combined with a more aggressive, attacking scheme installed by defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, if the Giants defense stays healthy, it should be in a great position to rise from the bottom third of the league in all the major statistical categories.

The Elements Favor the Giants

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive back Elijah Campbell (28) is instructed by head coach John Harbaugh during drills at an organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Obviously, unexpected factors will pop up when the Giants least expect them, and there are still some roster questions to be answered.

Overall, given the construction of the roster, it’s fair to say that there is solid depth at every position, so the Giants should be able to withstand any bumps in the road.

Combine that with a fairly easy schedule in the first half of the season, and the Giants, should they be able to go on a run to build up some winning equity, will put themselves in a strong position to finally rise from the ashes.

That starts with being more competitive in their own division, the key to a rise up the standings and, at minimum, double their four-win total from a year ago.

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