Giants Fill Defensive Line Spot with Ex-Falcons, Titans DT 

The New York Giants bolstered their summer training camp depth on the defensive line by adding veteran defensive tackle Marlon Davidson , one of 18 players who participated in a workout for the team on Monday.

Davidson, 6-foot-3 and 278 pounds, was a second-round pick in 2020 by the Atlanta Falcons and has had to fight through injuries since entering the NFL.

He appeared in 19 games with the Falcons over two seasons with one start and registered 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one interception returned for a touchdown, and one fumble recovery.

He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in September 2022, thereby missing that entire season.

After a quick stop with the 49ers training camp in 2023, Davidson joined the Titans practice squad for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, where he would have crossed paths with current Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who was the Titans defensive coordinator at the time.

Davidson played five games for the Titans with three starts and recorded one sack and 10 tackles, all of those coming in 2023. He missed the 2024 season with a biceps injury.

Davidson was most recently with the Texans’ practice squad last year, appearing in just one game and recording one tackle on defense. He was released with an injury settlement midway through 2025 training camp and was re-signed to the Texans' practice squad in early October.

Davidson fills the roster spot that opened when the team waived defensive lineman C.J. Ravenell earlier this week. The Giants now have a full roster as they report to training camp at The Greenbrier on Tuesday for the start of their annual summer preparatory period.

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