Matthew Stafford Calls the Giants a 'Dangerous Team' Ahead of Week 2

As the New York Giants continue to bask in the glow of their Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, they are already catching the sharp eye of the reigning NFL MVP.

After a stellar 28-20 win over their bitter NFC East rivals, Big Blue is now in the crosshairs of their Week 2 opponent , the Los Angeles Rams, and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Unsurprisingly, the Rams’ All-Pro was impressed by what he saw from coach John Harbaugh’s team — sentiments he shared during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s “ Let’s Go” Podcast with Jim Gray.

“I saw a young team with a bunch of talent,” Stafford told Gray. “When you look at the defensive side of the ball, a bunch of pass rushers, I thought they did a really nice job in the pass game against the Dallas Cowboys, who have as much talent as anybody in the pass game … For them to get that win, 28-20, was a big start for their season."

For the first time since 2022, the Giants finished Week 1 in the win column, their first season-opening victory at MetLife Stadium in 16 years.

The Giants were buoyed by a standout showing from tight end Isaiah Likely, who caught all eight of his targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Malik Nabers, returning from a torn ACL suffered in Week 4 of last season, caught six passes for 69 yards.

Defensively, the Giants held the Cowboys to 69 rushing yards, the fewest rushing yards the Giants have allowed in a Week 1 game since a 2006 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

They also held quarterback Dak Prescott to only 175 passing yards, while receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were limited to just 72 total receiving yards.

Conversely, the Rams — perhaps suffering the effects of a surprisingly compact travel schedule — suffered a 27-7 Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

The Niners defense held a typically potent Rams’ offense to just 290 yards and one touchdown. Stafford completed only 15-of-25 passes for just 155 yards with one interception and no touchdowns.

Can the Giants Keep the Momentum Going?

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) calls a play at the line during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While few expect the 18-year veteran to struggle so much in consecutive weeks, Stafford is savvy enough to realize the Giants’ newfound momentum will likely enhance an already impressive skill set.

In fact, New York’s quarterback Jaxson Dart — Stafford’s Week 2 counterpart, who went 23 of 29 with 230 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 54 yards against Dallas — could feast on a Los Angeles defense that allowed the Niners to convert 7-of-12 third downs and find success in 2-of-3 trips to the red zone.

In that regard, Stafford remains cognizant that anything can happen in the NFL. New York is no longer the feel-good long shot it may have been when the preseason prognosticators assessed their schedule upon its release.

The Giants have shown well-coached efficiency on offense, are making timely plays on defense, and are fully competent in the game’s third phase: special teams.

On that basis, they are dangerous. The path to a 2-0 start to 2026 is there for Big Blue, provided they put forth their best effort — a point not lost on Stafford.

"Obviously, the young quarterback, Jaxson Dart, I thought played really well, played within himself, made some plays with his feet,” Stafford acknowledged.

“And, they're a dangerous team,” he continued. “I think every team in the NFL, it's what people out there forget, year in and year out — going through training camps and watching preseason, think they can pick who's gonna win every game. And that's why we play them. You put the ball down and play the games. And I thought the Giants did a heck of a job the other night.”

Kickoff between the Rams (0-1) and the Giants (1-0) is set for 8:15 on Sept. 21 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

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