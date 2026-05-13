New York Giants Shut Out of 2026 International Series

The New York Giants will be playing all their 2026 regular-season games stateside after all.

The NFL announced the full International Series teams and dates, and the Giants, who were initially considered for either a date in Germany or London, were not among the teams for any of the nine games to be played around the globe.

The Giants, who hold international marketing rights in Germany alongside the Detroit Lions, were considered a prime candidate for that game in Munich, as New York is scheduled to play Detroit on the road this year. But instead, the Lions will “host” the New England Patriots on Nov. 15 (Week 10).

That left a potential date against the Washington Commanders in London as a possibility, but instead, Washington will "host" the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 4 (Week 4).

All NINE international games in 2026 🌎🌍🌏



NFL Schedule Release — Thursday 8pm ET on ESPN/NFLN pic.twitter.com/XS1mNSsXGd — NFL (@NFL) May 13, 2026

But fear not, Giants fans, as New York is projected to get at least three games this season, thanks in part to the John Harbaugh effect. Already, Big Blue has been confirmed to play its Week 1 opener at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

The Giants last played overseas in 2024, losing an overtime game 20-17 to the Carolina Panthers, in what was quarterback Daniel Jones’s final game as the team’s starter.

New York, which was one of two teams (Miami being the other) to kick off the inaugural International Series back in 2007, is 3-1 in games played outside the United States, with all three wins coming in London.

The Giants will host nine games this season and play eight on the road. Their home opponents are the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New Orleans Saints.

The Giants' 2026 road opponents are the Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks. Because of the two West Coast games, it will be interesting to see if the NFL schedules those back-to-back.

The full NFL 2026 regular-season schedule will be released on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. Keep it here at New York Giants On SI for any schedule leaks/rumors ahead of the release and then be sure to check back after the release for reactions, analysis and much more.

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