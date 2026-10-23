Giants Reopen More of the Playbook for J.J. McCarthy’s First Start vs. Texans

New York Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy may be feeling a bit more liberated in his play-calling this weekend against the Houston Texans.

To quote Jaws’ Chief Brody, Nagy may need a “bigger boat” to devise an effective offensive scheme to protect new starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy from the Texans’ pass-rush tandem of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.

Fortunately for both McCarthy and the Giants, Nagy will have more of his playbook at his disposal when the two teams face off for a Week 7 showdown at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

Nagy, known for his run-centric, motion-based offense, estimates that a notable section of his Week 1 blueprint, crafted to suit the skill set of injured incumbent Jaxson Dart, will once again be available, thanks in part to McCarthy being named New York’s new QB1.

In short, Nagy and the Giants are expected to reintroduce zone reads, designed runs, and RPO packages into their offense, elements that suit McCarthy’s strengths but weren’t compatible with those of former starter Jameis Winston.

“Maybe 20 percent of what was gone is back,” Nagy told reporters before Thursday’s practice. “For us, what does he (McCarthy) do well? You’ve seen some of the packages he’s done, but that can become predictable. We don’t want to be predictable. Now that he’s the starter, it probably benefits us some that he’s just not always coming in to do predictable quarterback-driven runs.”

Given his performance in the Giants’ Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, McCarthy’s naming as the club’s new starting quarterback came as little surprise.

Although he was used only in select packages in New York’s 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders in Week 5, McCarthy entered the Week 6 game with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. He finished completing 11-of-21 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown.

McCarthy’s Dual-Threat Capabilities Restore a Dimension to Giants’ Offense

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) scrambles for yards as New Orleans Saints linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) pursues during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a full week to prepare for the Texans, McCarthy will work to fine-tune his execution under Nagy’s tutelage. To the OC’s contentment, the third-year quarterback is already playing at a high level.

“His operation is really, really good,” Nagy said. “When I say ‘operation,’ what does that mean? It starts with listening to the play call in your headset, being able to say it and/or read it on the wristband, get to the line of scrimmage, and then be a quarterback, see the formation, motion shifts, see the play clock, make your ID checks or whatever you do with the center, and then make a play.

“The operation right now, what he’s doing is amazing,” he added.

With the Giants’ running backs struggling to run the ball, McCarthy’s ground-game ability makes him an intriguing weapon for Nagy’s offense. Still, the 23-year-old can also run an efficient passing offense.

After all, McCarthy is less than one week removed from logging the most passing yards in a fourth quarter by any player this season, and the second-most passing yards in a fourth quarter by any quarterback who didn’t start over the last 25 seasons.

Still, facing a Texans defense that has compiled 18 sacks is daunting for any quarterback, let alone one about to make his first start in a New York uniform. Based on his performance to date, McCarthy has earned his coordinator’s full confidence.

“We’ve been working for four weeks now trying to get him to learn this whole offense and not just learn packages, and that’s been his biggest challenge,” Nagy stated.

“Now here we are, and he gets an opportunity to be in this spot, and so it’s our job now as coaches to make sure that we’re helping him do what he does best. Whether that’s in the run game, pass game, pass pro, formation, motion shifts, simplicity versus difficulty, there’s that balance.”

“We’re going into an environment where it’s going to be loud on the road against a tough defense that likes to play fast, so we’ve got to keep all that in perspective. But at the same point in time, our guys are hungry and ready to go.”

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