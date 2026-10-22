Why J.J. McCarthy Feels Better Prepared for Giants' Starting Opportunity

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy is no stranger to starting at quarterback in the NFL.

Before Big Blue acquired him on Sept. 28, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft started 10 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2025, posting a 6-4 record as the club’s QB1.

Unfortunately, inconsistencies and clashes with Minnesota’s coaching staff led to his demotion and eventual exit from the Land of 1,000 Lakes.

Yet less than a week after leading New York’s offense on three fourth-quarter scoring drives in its 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, McCarthy has been named the Giants’ new starter , replacing 12-year veteran Jameis Winston .

Armed with the experience of one failed experiment, McCarthy is determined to make the most of his new opportunity in East Rutherford.

“It has been a whirlwind,” McCarthy said. “But just being here and getting this opportunity, I am just so blessed. And I thank God every single day; I thank the Mara family and this organization for allowing me this opportunity.”

McCarthy’s ascension to New York’s starting role came as little surprise, given his performance against the Saints.

Despite being used only in select packages in the Giants’ 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders in Week 5, McCarthy entered the game with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, taking the offensive reins after Winston’s second interception of the day.

Though his first drive ended in an interception of his own, the best was yet to come for the 6-foot-3, 219-pound quarterback.

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) scrambles for yards as New Orleans Saints linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) pursues during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He finished the game having completed 11 of 21 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown.

McCarthy had the most passing yards in a fourth quarter by any player this season, and the second-most passing yards in a fourth quarter by any quarterback who didn’t start over the last 25 seasons.

For McCarthy, it was an opportunity not only to showcase his potential, but also to demonstrate that he has learned from his past struggles with the Vikings.

“Yes, sir. I believe just experience does wonders,” McCarthy said. “Being able to be in that same situation where you might have made a mistake the last time, this time you’re just going to react better and make a more well-rounded response decision in that situation.

“Just being around great talent and great coaches is great,” he continued. “I absolutely love everyone on the offensive side of the ball, and the defensive side of the ball does a tremendous job of just giving us opportunities and always making sure we stay in the game and fight to the last seconds of each game.”

J.J. McCarthy Believes Past Struggles Have Set Him Up for the Challenge

While McCarthy’s tenure in Minnesota can hardly be described as disastrous, his statistical output did little to impress. The 23-year-old struggled with accuracy and decision-making.

He ultimately completed 140 of 243 pass attempts for 1,623 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also ran 37 times for 181 yards and four touchdowns.

Still, McCarthy knows more is expected of him as a New York Giant. Big Blue is currently in first place in the NFC East with a 3-2-1 record.

As their Week 7 road matchup with the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium approaches, McCarthy will be called upon to lead his team in practice and serve as a central figure in the locker room.

In that regard, the former Michigan Wolverine is ready to accept the responsibility that comes with his newfound power.

Simply put, McCarthy is ready to seize the opportunity head coach John Harbaugh has given him. In the spirit of his head coach, he will take each moment in stride.

“Every time you step on the field, it’s an opportunity,” McCarthy said.

“Whether you’re the starting guy, whether you’re not, you have a chance to prove yourself, prove it to your peers, and prove it to everyone around you. And at the end of the day, I approach it the same way. How can I attack that next rep? How can I win this day and go from there?”

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