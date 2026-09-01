Odell Beckham Jr. Opens Up About Earning His Spot with Giants

Making the New York Giants roster was only the first step for receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Contributing and helping the team reach its goals is the next one, and the 33-year-old receiver is confident that he can still do that.

“I feel confident in my ability, and whatever it is that I need to provide, I'm looking to do that and more,” Beckham said on Monday after practice.

“I've never shied away from competition or anything like that. So, I feel that I can produce. I know that's what I want to do and now it's about putting the work in to be able to do that.”

For Beckham, managing the pressure that came with convincing Harbaugh that he was worthy of a roster spot was uncharted territory for him because he’s always been an automatic for any roster he’s been a part of.

But an older and wiser Beckham understood the circumstances, and he attacked the challenge the same way he's always attacked defensive backs .

“It definitely, as I said, was a different feeling. It was something that I was prepared for, but you never know exactly how it feels until you're really dealing with it,” he said.

“Just truly proud of myself. Whatever the outcome, I came, gave my best effort, and earned the right to be here; it wasn't given to me. I was given the opportunity, but I wasn't given the chance to make it here where I'm at. I'm truly happy about it.”

“He played really well. He looked like he was ready to help us,” Harbaugh said. “You just take the roster, you take the guys, you take the reps, the plays, what you need from your players going into the season, and you pick the best guys. He was one of the best guys.”

Beckham wants to continue being one of the best guys, and to that end, he said he made a simple request of his coaches.

“I’m not satisfied until I find ways to continue to get better and bring my best. I talked to the coaches about it. I said, ‘Hold me to the highest standard.’ It's how it's always been for me, how it always will be.

“If you see me on a day where you feel like I'm not giving my best, be like, ‘Wake up.’ You know what I mean? Be better, do better. So, I'm excited about that.”

Where Is OBJ’s Best Fit?

Aug 28, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) attempts to make a catch during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beckham’s role within the Giants offense won’t be anything like his first stint with the team when he was the undisputed No. 1 receiver and, at times, the only thing the offense had going for it to get excited about.

So what will his role be?

“He'll be in that receiver group,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “I mean, he'll be rotating in different personnel groups, and he'll be playing.”

Well, that and leadership, which is what Beckham said he has always hoped to bring, though he has added that he won’t force himself on anyone. But as far as delivering on the field, Beckham is ready for that challenge, for better or worse.

“As far as what I feel like I can do on the field, I feel confident in that, and I've never allowed anything anyone says to shake that confidence,” he said.

“My focus will always be just kind of lock that out and come here, produce, and be the best me I can be.”

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