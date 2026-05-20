Bully Ball in the Meadowlands: Aaron Taylor Breaks Down the Giants’ Remade Offensive Line War

Progress is one thing, specifically when you are coming up from the bottom. But how far do you have to go to get to where you want to be?

Head coach John Harbaugh, who inherits a New York Giants ' rushing attack that finished fifth in the NFL last season, knows the answer to that question, and he's more than likely going to open up the competition along the interior of the offensive line to get there.

His reputation with the Baltimore Ravens for relying on larger-framed, powerful linemen who can play "bully" ball against the opposition precedes him.

Harbaugh made it a point to heavily address the offensive line in his first few months on the job, beginning with the hiring of veteran OL coach Mike Bloomgren (Browns), who was mentored by one of the best in recent memory, Bill Callahan, and who would add to his own reputation at Stanford.

"You're wanting to have the ability to pound the rock," Bloomgren stated last year, when asked about his overall philosophy.

"Now, with that, you're in the National Football League. You're also going to have to pass protect. But again, in everything that we do, there's never going to be a passive rep. Like, pass pro is only passive until contact's made, and then it's straight violence for the rest of the down, and it's a barroom brawl.

"And so, as long as we take that mindset and understand the fight that it takes, whether it's run or pass, I think [you're] going to be just fine. But going, yeah, talking about those Stanford days, those were a lot of fun. Uh, those were a lot of fun being able to pound the rock down people's throats."

To that point, the Giants made sure there would be plenty of power and size in the offensive line room. First, they brought back Evan Neal and re-signed Jermaine Eluemunor and Aaron Stinnie.

At the same time, they added a hulking fullback, Patrick Ricard. Next, they retained Joshua Ezeudu; then, added Lucas Patrick and Daniel Faalele; and followed up by drafting Francis Mauigoa and J.C. Davis to go along with undrafted rookie Ryan Schernecke.

The most secure spots are Eluemunor at right tackle, opposite Andrew Thomas, and ahead of swing tackle Marcus Mbow. And the team likely expects Mauigoa, the 10th overall pick, to secure a starting role at right guard.

At the very least, there may be players pushing upward on the depth chart for the other two spots on the line, given that Harbaugh stresses competition and has said the players on this roster have a clean slate.

Center John Michael Schmitz, who has improved each season, and veteran left guard Jon Runyan, both of whom are more known for their smarts and technique rather than power, could wind up having a battle on their hands to remain starters.

Super Bowl champion guard Aaron Taylor, of CBS Sports and the founder of the Joe Moore Award, provides a scouting report on Mauigoa, as well as the competition along the interior of the Giants' offensive line, with host Paul Dottino.

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