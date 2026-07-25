5 Giants Players With the Most to Prove This Training Camp — and What It Could Mean for Their Next Contract

When the New York Giants report to training camp at The Greenbrier on Tuesday, they will go in with expectations. The front office will have expectations of the coaching staff, and the coaching staff will have expectations of the team.

But on that team, some individuals have their own expectations, and most of it is tied to future earnings in the NFL.

Five names on this team will be highly motivated to perform, because that performance can mean the difference between a lucrative multi-year deal or trying to find a team to give them a smaller one-year “prove-it” deal.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE

Current contract status: Final year of his five-year rookie deal

Thibodeaux is the most financially secure of all the players on this list after the Giants picked up his fifth-year, fully guaranteed option worth over $14 million. But he has designs on being one of the best edge rushers in the league.

Those designations come with big paydays. In 2023, he broke out with 10.5 sacks, signaling that he could be ready for double-digit consistency in that category. But he struggled with injuries in 2024 and 2025, which stunted his opportunity to reach double digits once again.

Thibodeaux has proven to be a valuable, versatile edge throughout his time with the Giants. But let’s be honest: sacks get you paid.

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) answers questions from the press after the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So it really is as simple as him going out and putting up a double-digit sack performance, which will be even more impressive because he’s splitting time with Abdul Carter and Brian Burns, as well as likely having to beat a blitzing linebacker to the quarterback as well.

This season with the Giants may very well be his audition for another organization. But if he does what he’s capable of doing, he could be in line for a big payday.

He could be looking at a 4- to 5-year contract worth anywhere between $90 million and $125 million, with guaranteed money potentially reaching $75 million.

John Michael Schmitz, Center

Current contract status: Final year of his four-year rookie deal

As a second-round selection, Schmitz doesn’t have the luxury of a fifth-year option that he could have earned. So now he goes into the final year of his rookie deal, with mixed reviews on his performance in the NFL thus far.

His rookie season was one of the worst in football, but he has continually improved his strength and consistency throughout the last two seasons. This could be the breakout season he needs if he’s to solidify himself as a long-term starting center in the league.

The 2026 season could be the year that Schmitz finally puts everything together and realizes his full potential.

New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing a more aggressive style of football could be just what the doctor ordered to unlock Schmitz's talents. He’s worked hard and improved every year. There’s no reason to believe he won’t do the same this year.

It likely wouldn’t vault him to elite status and have him command contracts like Tyler Linderbaum’s.

It could, however, result in a good payday and stability for the Giants. Think of his contract likely landing in 2-3 years for a total of $14-27 million, with $8-14 million in total guarantees.

Darnell Mooney, Wide Receiver

Current contract status: One-year deal

Many people look to his 2021 season when they refer to Darnell Mooney’s potential. That season, he finished with over 1,000 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Even though he hasn’t eclipsed 1,000 yards since, 2024 was his best season as a pro.

That year, he finished with 992 yards on 64 receptions, a massive 15.5 yards per reception.

His five touchdowns were also the most of his career. 2025 was filled with injuries, so his incentive-laden deal with the Giants this offseason was to prove he could find his 2024 form again.

New York Giants wide receiver Darnell Mooney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can be sure that when Mooney signed, he didn’t think there would be so many other veteran receivers brought in. But when it all shakes out, if he’s on this team and in a meaningful role, then he will have a chance to rehabilitate his career.

He’s still one of the more explosive receivers downfield, and he has a knack for coming up with the difficult catch. Even if it’s not a near thousand-yard season like 2024, there is a season he could have that could lead him to a more profitable 2027.

If he goes out and shows his explosiveness and collects near 700 yards and 5-6 touchdowns, he could be in line for a 2-3 year contract anywhere between $15 million and $25 million with $8-14 million guaranteed.

Evan Neal, Offensive Line

Current contract status: One-year deal

The practical part for Neal was that wherever he signed, he would likely be on a one-year “prove it” deal. Although he’s back with the Giants, he’s been given a fresh start by the team’s new coaching staff.

When he was drafted, he flashed top 10 pick potential, but after his first two injury-plagued seasons in the league and inconsistency in his pass protection, he was out of favor with the coaching staff.

Now he is back with a clean slate to show that he can be a factor at a position he should have likely played coming out of college: guard.

Neal’s road to a better payday in 2026 is a multi-level equation. The first is the opportunity to play. We don’t know if the guard positions are open for competition.

New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Currently, Jon Runyan is the left guard, and although Greg Van Roten is no longer with the team, Francis Mauigoa (the team’s top-10 pick this season) is slated to play right guard.

If there is an open competition for those spots, then Neal has a chance to earn a starting role. If not, then he’ll have to operate as a high-end backup who has the versatility to play either guard spot or even right tackle, where he started his career.

As a high-end swingman, rotational guy on the inside, he could be looking at a two- or three-year contract in the neighborhood of $3-6 million annually, with $4-8 million guaranteed.

Micah McFadden, Linebacker

Current contract status: One-year deal

Two straight 100-tackle seasons for McFadden, going into 2025, were supposed to signal his coming out party, solidifying himself as a long-term starter for the Giants.

Unfortunately, he was injured in the first game of the year and would go on to miss the rest of the season.

The Giants have made major changes at linebacker, which included cutting Bobby Okereke, signing Tremaine Edmunds, and re-signing McFadden to a one-year prove-it deal. They also added Arvell Reese with their top overall pick in the 2026 draft.

New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best-case scenario for McFadden, and the way for him to maximize his next contract, is to be a high-level rotational player: someone who gets anywhere between 40% and 50% of the snaps and plays on all the special teams.

If he does that, he’ll likely be in line for a two- to three-year contract with $6-8 million guaranteed—that would pay him anywhere between $4 million and $5.5 million annually.

Because of the assets the Giants have acquired, there’s a good chance that contract doesn’t come from New York, but from another team looking to bolster their linebacking corps.

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