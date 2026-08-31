Giants Practice Squad and Waiver Wire Tracker
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Trimming the 90-man roster to 53 was the “easy” part for the New York Giants—if you want to call it that.
Now comes the tricky part: assembling the 16-man practice squad—17 if a team has an International Pathway Program (IPP) player on its roster—while also waiting to see which waiver wire claims were successful.
Why is it tricky? Because there are no guarantees that the players the Giants want will pass through waivers or, for that matter, accept an offer to return to the practice squad.
So as we wait for news to trickle in, here is our projected list of players we believe will land with the Giants once the dust settles:
- FB Grant Finley
- RB Damon Bankston
- DT Zacch Pickens
- IOL Jake Kubas
- WR Dalen Cambre
- QB Jake Haener
- OLB Caleb Murphy
- OT Ryan Schernecke
- S Raheem Layne
- DB Beau Brade
- OT Jarrod Gray (IPP exemption)
Keep it here as we track the various practice squad reports and the roster-churning activity expected today.
Rumors/Reports
WR Dalen Cambre, who finished as the Giants' leading receiver in yards and who was a standout on special teams, is expected to clear waivers and be added to the practice squad (Art Stapleton).
Practice Squad Additions
Coming soon...
Waiver Wire Pickups
Coming soon...
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina