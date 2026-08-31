Giants Practice Squad and Waiver Wire Tracker

Trimming the 90-man roster to 53 was the “easy” part for the New York Giants —if you want to call it that.

Now comes the tricky part: assembling the 16-man practice squad—17 if a team has an International Pathway Program (IPP) player on its roster—while also waiting to see which waiver wire claims were successful.

Why is it tricky? Because there are no guarantees that the players the Giants want will pass through waivers or, for that matter, accept an offer to return to the practice squad.

So as we wait for news to trickle in, here is our projected list of players we believe will land with the Giants once the dust settles:

FB Grant Finley RB Damon Bankston DT Zacch Pickens IOL Jake Kubas WR Dalen Cambre QB Jake Haener OLB Caleb Murphy OT Ryan Schernecke S Raheem Layne DB Beau Brade OT Jarrod Gray (IPP exemption)

Keep it here as we track the various practice squad reports and the roster-churning activity expected today.

Rumors/Reports

WR Dalen Cambre, who finished as the Giants' leading receiver in yards and who was a standout on special teams, is expected to clear waivers and be added to the practice squad (Art Stapleton).

Practice Squad Additions

Coming soon...

Waiver Wire Pickups

Coming soon...