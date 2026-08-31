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Giants Practice Squad and Waiver Wire Tracker

With cuts to 53 complete, New York still has to navigate the waiver wire and assemble its practice squad — and there's no guarantee the players they want will still be available.
Patricia Traina|
The New York Giants will now build their practice squad and tweak their roster.
The New York Giants will now build their practice squad and tweak their roster. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

Trimming the 90-man roster to 53 was the “easy” part for the New York Giants—if you want to call it that.

Now comes the tricky part: assembling the 16-man practice squad—17 if a team has an International Pathway Program (IPP) player on its roster—while also waiting to see which waiver wire claims were successful.  

Why is it tricky? Because there are no guarantees that the players the Giants want will pass through waivers or, for that matter, accept an offer to return to the practice squad.

So as we wait for news to trickle in, here is our projected list of players we believe will land with the Giants once the dust settles:

  1. FB Grant Finley
  2. RB Damon Bankston  
  3. DT Zacch Pickens  
  4. IOL Jake Kubas  
  5. WR Dalen Cambre
  6. QB Jake Haener  
  7. OLB Caleb Murphy
  8. OT Ryan Schernecke
  9. S Raheem Layne
  10. DB Beau Brade
  11. OT Jarrod Gray (IPP exemption)

Keep it here as we track the various practice squad reports and the roster-churning activity expected today.

Rumors/Reports

WR Dalen Cambre, who finished as the Giants' leading receiver in yards and who was a standout on special teams, is expected to clear waivers and be added to the practice squad (Art Stapleton).

Practice Squad Additions

Coming soon...

Waiver Wire Pickups

Coming soon...

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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