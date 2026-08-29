53-Man Giants Roster Tracker: News, Rumors, Transactions and Thoughts

By contrast, training camp and the preseason were the easy part for New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh and the team.

Now comes the hard part: reducing the 90-man roster to an initial 53, which means Harbaugh will have to say goodbye, at least for now, to almost half of the roster he went to battle with during the dog days of summer.

Be sure to bookmark this page, as we will update it with all reported moves, analysis, and much more.

Jump to a Section

Reports/Rumors

Slayon on the Way Out?

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The New York Post reported that this could be the end of the line for wide receiver Darius Slayton, the longest-tenured member on the team.

Harbaugh refused to confirm the report but was complimentary of Slayton. “I thought he played well, had a heck of a camp,” he said.

“He's a great guy, great player, hard worker, and did a heck of a job like he's always done here.”

But Harbaugh also agreed that it could be inferred that guys who didn’t play or who played very little in the preseason finale might be on their way out.

Slayton, for what it’s worth, played 33 snaps in the preseason finale, but didn’t have a pass target thrown his way. This summer, he caught four of six pass targets (all in the Week 2 win over Miami) for 58 yards.

He also had himself a relatively quiet camp after finally being cleared to return from offseason surgery for a sports hernia.

Roster Cuts: Waiver Wire, Contract Terminations

Harbaugh told reporters that the team would announce some of its roster moves on Saturday, with the rest to come by Sunday’s 6 p.m. deadline.

The team, incidentally, changed its media availability schedule. Whereas there had initially been a media availability planned for Sunday, the Giants have removed it from the schedule; the next media availability is on Monday.

Stay tuned for our tracker.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.