Giants Preseason Finale Grades: Offensive Line Depth Shines, Defensive Line Questions Remain

It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to say this, but the New York Giants offensive line has finally emerged from being an annual weakness, the unit dripping with talent, and in particular, young talent in the pipeline.

The defensive line? Once an annual strength, this unit remains a big-time question mark.

Not surprisingly, the Giants went out and added C.J. Okoye via trade to bolster the depth. We’ve been calling for an infusion of talent to the defensive line since the start of training camp, and while we don’t know what Okoye brings to the table, head coach John Harbaugh, who had him in Baltimore, does. And if he’s someone who can fix the sluggish run defense for when D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris aren’t in there, even better.

And now for our grades of the offensive linemen and defensive linemen.

Offensive Line

Marcus Mbow

Starting at right tackle, Mbow played the entire first half and looked sharp once again, performing against the Jets’ backups. Mbow’s pass-blocking continues to be the best part of his game, but his run-blocking this week seemed a bit sharper.

This second-year player has certainly cemented his spot as the swing OT for the coming year, but we suspect bigger things are in his future, as a talent like his will surely be hard to keep on the sidelines.

J.C. Davis

Another young player—both Davis and Mbow are 23 years old—whose long-term future is on this team’s starting O-Line, Davis started at left tackle and played every single snap there for the second week in a row.

He made his first mistake of the preseason when he was flagged for a very iffy holding call on a running play, but otherwise his game was clean, physical, and dominant.

For the second week in a row, he did not allow a pressure; his pass-blocking has been consistently sharp. What’s got us even more excited is his run-blocking, which is nearly as efficient.

This team’s offensive tackle room is as good as it’s ever been, and we aren’t even finished talking about it.

Ryan Schernecke

Though this small-school roster longshot is not going to make the final 53, we are intrigued by his potential. At 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds, he’s got unusual size, and there are times when he seems too clumsy to play this game at a high level.

But we also see an affinity for run-blocking, a feel for angles, quickness off the ball, and some decent feet in the backpedal.

He reminds us of former right tackle Doug Riesenberg, who was a reliable 8-year starter for the Giants back in the 90s. With players who are not as athletically gifted, like Schernecke, technique, attention to detail, and consistency come into play.

Schernecke has no farther to look to emulate than Jermaine Eluemunor, who didn’t become a full-time starter till his sixth year in the league. Eluemunor made himself into a player, and we think this rookie has a chance to do the same thing.

One thing he’s got going for him is his unusual size, as well as an innate toughness and grit and a legit mean streak that may appeal to his head coach.

By the way, Schernecke played a clean game this week with nary a whistle. He’s not quite ready to keep up with regular-season speed, but a year on the practice squad going against the speed on this team’s defense every day should get him up to that speed pretty quickly.

Jarrod Gray

This international prospect got some snaps on the kicking team, but that was it.

Jon Runyan

Runyan looked sharp tonight in the two series that the coaches needed to see something out of him.

What they saw was a better version than last week, with much-improved run blocking from the veteran, whose starting status at left guard appears written in stone in this, his contract year.

Francis Mauigoa

New York Giants offensive guard Francis Mauigoa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Getting three series with the starters, the big rookie looked very sharp back at his typical right guard spot, after being held out of last week’s game due to a shoulder stinger.

What impressed us most was Mauigoa’s pass-blocking, though admittedly he wasn’t threatened by the Jets’ interior backups.

Still, his set-up, movement, and positioning looked efficient. By the way, his double-teams are really going to help center John Michael Schmitz stay in the starting lineup.

Aaron Stinnie

Getting all of his snaps during two second-quarter possessions at left guard, Stinnie missed several near-impossible cut-off blocks against slanting interior linemen on running downs. Still, when the defense played it straight up, Stinnie dominated his man.

His pass-blocking was also a positive.

Evan Neal

Getting all of the right guard snaps after the first-round rookie left the game early in the second quarter, Neal was mauling everyone the Jets put in front of him.

An unusual sight to behold on any team’s second and third team group, this former first-round pick is as powerful a drive blocker as there is in this league.

We don’t think he can play at regular-season speed, but pre-season is the place for him to shine. He was certainly a positive blocker.

If the Giants waive him on Sunday, there should not be any shortage of suitors who will be taken in by that power and rush to sign him, especially with the dearth of OL talent in the league.

Jake Kubas

Getting all of the left guard snaps with the two’s and three’s, Kubas did not disappoint as he continued to have a sharp and productive pre-season. He was consistently the first blocker off the snap and was as aggressive into his block as anyone out there.

He struggled in pass pro a couple of times, but his run-blocking was as aggressive as we’ve seen out of him. We think he’s another guy who could be snapped up by the league on cutdown day. If not, hello practice squad.

John Michael Schmitz

New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This de facto starter at center got two series to prove he was better than last week’s version when he was returning from injury and struggled.

This week, Schmitz was consistently into his man and much sharper overall. However, he also had the O-line’s worst whiff of the night when he fell flat on his face against a man in his face on a running play, leaving that man a clean entrance into the backfield that blew up that play.

It’s a worrisome spot this team finds itself in when their starting center, who has had durability issues, is a finesse player who has shown inconsistent footwork, little physicality in his game, and who gets bounced around much too easily.

Lucas Patrick

Taking over in the second quarter, Patrick looked sharp and at times (dare we say) nimble out there (he’s not quite Rip Van Winkle just yet!).

His run-blocking was the best we saw tonight out of all four Giants centers. He’s just very quick to adjust on the move to what appears to be the unexpected, except he’s probably seen everything at least a dozen times or more.

He’s also the most physical of the team’s centers. Patrick really looks the part. We haven’t seen him challenged much in one-on-one pass pro by the backups, but his run-blocking is solid across-the-board. Now if only his “old man knees” hold up throughout the season.

Bryan Hudson

Getting most of the second-half snaps at center, Hudson was as sharp and consistent as he’s been all preseason.

Though he was flagged for a phantom holding call, Hudson was patient and resolute in all of his movements.

If it’s up to us, we’re holding onto all of the team’s first three centers and keeping 10 O-Linemen.

We suspect that Hudson’s spot is teetering on the fence, but we’d sure hate to lose him as we think he’s a young asset with starting potential.

Brenden Jaimes

Getting all of the center snaps with the fourth teamers, Jaimes did not look out of place himself out there, as this team’s O-line depth and ability to play this game at a reliable level is a testament to the quality of scouting and coaching.

Defensive Line

Leki Fotu

This veteran DT started and was seen playing into the fourth quarter, failing to make an impact.

On one curious play, Fotu was on the field in a red zone passing down. For some unknown reason, he gave up his middle contain and wandered around to the edge, giving up the middle for the quarterback to exploit for 9 yards.

It was an inexplicable play by this 6-year vet, whom we don’t see making the cut.

Bobby Jamison-Travis

Getting one of the starts and a boatload of snaps, the rookie played hot and cold but never seemed to show off his big-body game.

He’s too often slow off the snap and gets pushed around too easily, especially by double teams. He did get another clean-up sack, which is good news because when he gets on the field on a passing down, he’s at least playing with his head up.

But it’s the run defense that the coaches want to see, and we don’t think they’ve seen enough of it for him to make the 53.

Jamison-Travis did finish the night with two total tackles.

Ben Barten

Getting a scattering of snaps in the middle of the defense, Barten did not flash.

Darius Alexander

New York Giants defensive tackle Leki Fotu (90) and defensive tackle Darius Alexander (91) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though he didn’t flash against the run, we didn’t think that Alexander played very poorly in his reads and reactions. He stayed low most of the time and didn’t have any snaps where he was dominated.

The defense’s run defense may have been soft early on, but that’s usually an 11-player thing, and this week’s starting group came out slow.

Oddly enough, Alexander was invisible on passing downs despite getting some opportunities.

Zacch Pickens

Another defensive tackle who could be destined for the practice squad, Pickens did run down the quarterback outside the pocket, forcing a throwaway, but otherwise he got bounced around a bit against the run.

Marlon Davidson

Getting a handful of snaps on passing downs, Davidson tipped a ball on a third down to force a punt. Otherwise, he was quiet and not long for this roster.

Anquin Barnes, Jr.

Getting some late-game snaps, this big rookie did not flash.

Chauncey Golston

New York Giants defensive end Chauncey Golston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given another start at defensive end, the big plays did not come Golston’s way this week.

He did not flash on the pass rush, but he was doing a lot of the dirty work against the run, coming through with two tackles in limited snaps.

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