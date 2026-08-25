Giants Rookie J.C. Davis Seized His Shot in First Extensive Preseason Action

Protect the quarterback.

Those might be the most important three words the New York Giants' coaching staff can preach inside the locker room. And among those who can keep the quarterback upright is rookie offensive lineman J.C. Davis, who showed he’s definitely up to the challenge, having done so for Jameis Winston in the team’s 26-3 preseason win over the Miami Dolphins last weekend.

Davis made the most of his opportunities in his most extensive NFL playing time, having gone the distance in the game . The sixth-round draft pick was unflappable, refusing to yield against a defensive line brimming with desperation and hunger. He allowed no pressure in 81 snaps, and he consistently graded out in the high 80s overall in run and pass blocking, per Pro Football Focus.

“I think the last time I played a game that hot had to be when I was in New Mexico; we played A&M,” the former First-Team All-Big Ten and First-Team All-Mountain West selection said.

"So, it’s been a minute since I played in something like that, but we were prepared. We were hydrating all week, so we knew it was going to be hot. We had practice out there Thursday, so we were well prepared for it."

The Giants wanted to test Davis, and he aced the exam. The Oakland, California, native eventually found his way in the trenches. He thrived in his sophomore year with the New Mexico Lobos and then helped Illinois post a 19-7 record across the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. What will he do in the Meadowlands?

NY Giants' J.C. Davis Continues to Climb

Initially regarded as a raw prospect in need of at least a year of seasoning, Davis is playing himself onto the 53-man roster, and his performance against the Dolphins has made it a risk to even contemplate exposing him to waivers next week when training camp rosters must be trimmed.

The 22-year-old is confident in his abilities—his accolades speak for themselves— but he is grateful for the chance to study under one of the best protectors in the NFL : left tackle Andrew Thomas.

"He does way different stuff than me, but I'm trying to pick up and learn from him and pick off stuff that he does," Davis said. "Some stuff you can't do what he does. That's him."

The Giants do not need this young lineman to be the next Thomas. They want him to work hard and slide in when necessary, and he earned a decent amount of trust in Miami.

"I think it was a great opportunity for the coaches to see my ability, what I could do at left tackle, and I think it went pretty well," Davis remarked.

"Of course, I’ve got things to improve on, but overall, it was a good game. We got the win. That was the most important thing."

John Harbaugh surely loved that sentiment. Davis waited three days to hear his name called at the NFL Draft, but New York handpicked him to join its remodeling project. After starting on the ground floor, the 6-foot-2, 322-pounder is rising rather quickly.

Davis should enter the Giants' final preseason matchup with reinforced confidence and plenty of momentum.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.