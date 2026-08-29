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Giants Preseason Finale Snap Counts: Beckham Looks Like a Lock After Leading Team in Targets

J.C. Davis played every offensive snap for the second straight week, Nic Jones made his case at cornerback, and Harbaugh said Odell Beckham Jr. has "done enough to make an NFL roster."
Jeremy Brener|
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates during a game against the New York Jets
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates during a game against the New York Jets | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

The New York Giants are done with the preseason after winning 23-6 against the New York Jets inside MetLife Stadium.

For the second straight week, the Giants looked like the far superior team, which is consistent with how head coach John Harbaugh was with the Baltimore Ravens throughout his tenure there. Harbaugh knows what buttons to push during the preseason, and it showed against the Jets.

After the Giants threw an interception and surrendered an opening-drive touchdown, they were able to tack on 23 unanswered points and cruise from there.

Here's a look at the snap counts for each side of the ball, according to the NFL gamebook, and what to take away from the game:

Offense

Player

Snaps

J.C. Davis

74

E. Neal

60

M. Mbow

50

T. Fidone

43

J. Kubas

40

D. Cambre

37

I. Hodgins

37

D. Slayton

33

O. Beckham Jr.

33

B. Allen

30

B. Berrios

27

E. Gray

27

J. Haener

27

R. Schernecke

27

X. Gipson

25

A. Stinnie

24

G. Finley

24

L. Patrick

24

T. Conner

24

B. Hudson

22

N. Harris

22

J. Winston

20

B. Jaimes

18

D. Bankston

18

F. Mauigoa

17

J. Deguara

17

J. Schmitz

13

J. Runyan

13

T. Tracy

10

K. Prentice

8

J. Gray

3

This game for the Giants was about giving the backup offensive line a chance to play. That is why J.C. Davis, for the second straight week, played in all offensive stops and did not come off the field. Evan Neal and Marcus Mbow also look primed to be in the mix as backups on gamedays for the offensive line.

The battle to be the final wide receivers on the roster also took place, with Dalen Cambre, Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Odell Beckham Jr., and Braxton Berrios getting a decent amount of work. That is likely one of the harder decisions for the Giants' front office to make.

Beckham looks like a lock to make the roster after making three catches for 53 yards on six targets, which led the team.

"Yeah, I mean, I don't want to like say exactly who's making it right now and not, what the considerations are," Harbaugh said postgame about Beckham's chances to make the roster.

"And things can happen. But I think I would answer the question yes. I mean, I think he has done enough to make an NFL roster for sure. He's played well, and he's gotten better as his camp's gone along. He deserves credit for that. He's done a really good job with it."

Defense

Player

Snaps

R. Layne

40

B. Brade

37

N. Jones

34

J. Kelly

33

C. Murphy

32

T. Ford

30

K. Kareem

28

Z. Barnes

26

D. Alexander

23

C. Hood

22

K. Black

21

JT Woods

18

L. Fotu

18

B. Jamison-Travis

17

U. Amadi

17

Z. Pickens

17

C. Martin

14

M. Davidson

13

A. Washington

10

C. Golston

10

D. Banks

10

J. Pinnock

10

M. McFadden

10

P. Adebo

10

T. Nubin

10

D. Muasau

9

A. Orji

8

A. Green

8

A. Barnes Jr.

6

B. Barten

6

E. Campbell

3

Most of the Giants' defensive starters took a backseat as the rest of the roster fought for their chance to make the final roster.

The most notable player in the higher tier of defensive snaps was cornerback Nic Jones, who is in the running to be the final cornerback on the roster.

Jones might have gotten a boost from Art Green's injury in the game. Green went into the medical tent after getting hurt on a kickoff, but Harbaugh said after the game that it wasn't going to be something that would affect him in the long run.

The Bottom Line

The Giants likely knew what a majority of the 53-man roster will look like, but the final preseason game gave players a chance to earn some of the final spots ahead of Sunday's deadline. For most of the Giants that took the field against the Jets, the game was likely more of an indicator of who will be part of the practice squad and who won't be asked back once they clear waivers.

Regardless, their efforts against the Jets are a positive sign of what's to come. They took the game seriously and it gives the team a lot of momentum after a pair of dominant preseason performances, even if it didn't involve the players who will be playing the majority of snaps on Sept. 13 when the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

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Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener has written for various NFL websites with On SI since 2021. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism, minoring in Sport Business Management.

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