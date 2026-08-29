Giants Preseason Finale Snap Counts: Beckham Looks Like a Lock After Leading Team in Targets

The New York Giants are done with the preseason after winning 23-6 against the New York Jets inside MetLife Stadium.

For the second straight week, the Giants looked like the far superior team, which is consistent with how head coach John Harbaugh was with the Baltimore Ravens throughout his tenure there. Harbaugh knows what buttons to push during the preseason, and it showed against the Jets.

After the Giants threw an interception and surrendered an opening-drive touchdown, they were able to tack on 23 unanswered points and cruise from there.

Here's a look at the snap counts for each side of the ball, according to the NFL gamebook, and what to take away from the game:

Offense

Player Snaps J.C. Davis 74 E. Neal 60 M. Mbow 50 T. Fidone 43 J. Kubas 40 D. Cambre 37 I. Hodgins 37 D. Slayton 33 O. Beckham Jr. 33 B. Allen 30 B. Berrios 27 E. Gray 27 J. Haener 27 R. Schernecke 27 X. Gipson 25 A. Stinnie 24 G. Finley 24 L. Patrick 24 T. Conner 24 B. Hudson 22 N. Harris 22 J. Winston 20 B. Jaimes 18 D. Bankston 18 F. Mauigoa 17 J. Deguara 17 J. Schmitz 13 J. Runyan 13 T. Tracy 10 K. Prentice 8 J. Gray 3

This game for the Giants was about giving the backup offensive line a chance to play. That is why J.C. Davis, for the second straight week, played in all offensive stops and did not come off the field. Evan Neal and Marcus Mbow also look primed to be in the mix as backups on gamedays for the offensive line.

The battle to be the final wide receivers on the roster also took place, with Dalen Cambre, Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Odell Beckham Jr. , and Braxton Berrios getting a decent amount of work. That is likely one of the harder decisions for the Giants' front office to make.

Beckham looks like a lock to make the roster after making three catches for 53 yards on six targets, which led the team.

"Yeah, I mean, I don't want to like say exactly who's making it right now and not, what the considerations are," Harbaugh said postgame about Beckham's chances to make the roster.

"And things can happen. But I think I would answer the question yes. I mean, I think he has done enough to make an NFL roster for sure. He's played well, and he's gotten better as his camp's gone along. He deserves credit for that. He's done a really good job with it."

Defense

Player Snaps R. Layne 40 B. Brade 37 N. Jones 34 J. Kelly 33 C. Murphy 32 T. Ford 30 K. Kareem 28 Z. Barnes 26 D. Alexander 23 C. Hood 22 K. Black 21 JT Woods 18 L. Fotu 18 B. Jamison-Travis 17 U. Amadi 17 Z. Pickens 17 C. Martin 14 M. Davidson 13 A. Washington 10 C. Golston 10 D. Banks 10 J. Pinnock 10 M. McFadden 10 P. Adebo 10 T. Nubin 10 D. Muasau 9 A. Orji 8 A. Green 8 A. Barnes Jr. 6 B. Barten 6 E. Campbell 3

Most of the Giants' defensive starters took a backseat as the rest of the roster fought for their chance to make the final roster.

The most notable player in the higher tier of defensive snaps was cornerback Nic Jones, who is in the running to be the final cornerback on the roster.

Jones might have gotten a boost from Art Green's injury in the game. Green went into the medical tent after getting hurt on a kickoff, but Harbaugh said after the game that it wasn't going to be something that would affect him in the long run.

The Bottom Line

The Giants likely knew what a majority of the 53-man roster will look like, but the final preseason game gave players a chance to earn some of the final spots ahead of Sunday's deadline. For most of the Giants that took the field against the Jets, the game was likely more of an indicator of who will be part of the practice squad and who won't be asked back once they clear waivers.

Regardless, their efforts against the Jets are a positive sign of what's to come. They took the game seriously and it gives the team a lot of momentum after a pair of dominant preseason performances, even if it didn't involve the players who will be playing the majority of snaps on Sept. 13 when the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

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