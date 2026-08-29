Giants Preseason Finale Snap Counts: Beckham Looks Like a Lock After Leading Team in Targets
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The New York Giants are done with the preseason after winning 23-6 against the New York Jets inside MetLife Stadium.
For the second straight week, the Giants looked like the far superior team, which is consistent with how head coach John Harbaugh was with the Baltimore Ravens throughout his tenure there. Harbaugh knows what buttons to push during the preseason, and it showed against the Jets.
After the Giants threw an interception and surrendered an opening-drive touchdown, they were able to tack on 23 unanswered points and cruise from there.
Here's a look at the snap counts for each side of the ball, according to the NFL gamebook, and what to take away from the game:
Offense
Player
Snaps
J.C. Davis
74
E. Neal
60
M. Mbow
50
T. Fidone
43
J. Kubas
40
D. Cambre
37
I. Hodgins
37
D. Slayton
33
O. Beckham Jr.
33
B. Allen
30
B. Berrios
27
E. Gray
27
J. Haener
27
R. Schernecke
27
X. Gipson
25
A. Stinnie
24
G. Finley
24
L. Patrick
24
T. Conner
24
B. Hudson
22
N. Harris
22
J. Winston
20
B. Jaimes
18
D. Bankston
18
F. Mauigoa
17
J. Deguara
17
J. Schmitz
13
J. Runyan
13
T. Tracy
10
K. Prentice
8
J. Gray
3
This game for the Giants was about giving the backup offensive line a chance to play. That is why J.C. Davis, for the second straight week, played in all offensive stops and did not come off the field. Evan Neal and Marcus Mbow also look primed to be in the mix as backups on gamedays for the offensive line.
The battle to be the final wide receivers on the roster also took place, with Dalen Cambre, Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Odell Beckham Jr., and Braxton Berrios getting a decent amount of work. That is likely one of the harder decisions for the Giants' front office to make.
Beckham looks like a lock to make the roster after making three catches for 53 yards on six targets, which led the team.
"Yeah, I mean, I don't want to like say exactly who's making it right now and not, what the considerations are," Harbaugh said postgame about Beckham's chances to make the roster.
"And things can happen. But I think I would answer the question yes. I mean, I think he has done enough to make an NFL roster for sure. He's played well, and he's gotten better as his camp's gone along. He deserves credit for that. He's done a really good job with it."
Defense
Player
Snaps
R. Layne
40
B. Brade
37
N. Jones
34
J. Kelly
33
C. Murphy
32
T. Ford
30
K. Kareem
28
Z. Barnes
26
D. Alexander
23
C. Hood
22
K. Black
21
JT Woods
18
L. Fotu
18
B. Jamison-Travis
17
U. Amadi
17
Z. Pickens
17
C. Martin
14
M. Davidson
13
A. Washington
10
C. Golston
10
D. Banks
10
J. Pinnock
10
M. McFadden
10
P. Adebo
10
T. Nubin
10
D. Muasau
9
A. Orji
8
A. Green
8
A. Barnes Jr.
6
B. Barten
6
E. Campbell
3
Most of the Giants' defensive starters took a backseat as the rest of the roster fought for their chance to make the final roster.
The most notable player in the higher tier of defensive snaps was cornerback Nic Jones, who is in the running to be the final cornerback on the roster.
Jones might have gotten a boost from Art Green's injury in the game. Green went into the medical tent after getting hurt on a kickoff, but Harbaugh said after the game that it wasn't going to be something that would affect him in the long run.
The Bottom Line
The Giants likely knew what a majority of the 53-man roster will look like, but the final preseason game gave players a chance to earn some of the final spots ahead of Sunday's deadline. For most of the Giants that took the field against the Jets, the game was likely more of an indicator of who will be part of the practice squad and who won't be asked back once they clear waivers.
Regardless, their efforts against the Jets are a positive sign of what's to come. They took the game seriously and it gives the team a lot of momentum after a pair of dominant preseason performances, even if it didn't involve the players who will be playing the majority of snaps on Sept. 13 when the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
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Jeremy Brener has written for various NFL websites with On SI since 2021. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism, minoring in Sport Business Management.Follow JeremyBrener