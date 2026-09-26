Giants' QB Options Beyond Jameis Winston: What Comes Next After Jaxson Dart's Injury

The season-ending knee injury that culminated in surgery for the New York Giants ’ starting quarterback Jaxson Dart has suddenly left the Giants extremely vulnerable at their most important position.

For now, head coach John Harbaugh has confirmed that the plan is for Jameis Winston, the always upbeat backup who unfortunately struggled on national television during a Monday night beatdown by the Los Angeles Rams, to take over the reins, the hope being that a game plan more tailored to what Winston does well, coupled with him taking all of the first-team reps, yields better results.

The Giants apparently believe Winston can carry them, which is why they signed him to a two-year contract extension before the season began.

If Winston can lead Big Blue to victory, he would become the fifth quarterback taken first overall in the Common Draft Era to earn a victory with four different teams, joining Vinny Testaverde (6), Jeff George (5), Baker Mayfield (4) and Michael Vick (4).

The Giants' concern right now is the backup situation. For this week, Jake Haener, who has been on the Giants' practice squad, will get the call to serve as QB2.

It’s also thought that receiver Braxton Berrios, who is also expected to be called up from the practice squad, can serve as an emergency quarterback if needed. It's still unclear which of the two will be signed to fill Dart’s roster spot.

Beyond this week, the Giants are thought to be actively exploring their options for backup quarterback.

Former NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, in his new Substack, The Sweep, reported that Giants general manager Joe Schoen has been “working the phones on all available QB options, including potential trades” and that the Giants could have another quarterback on board as soon as Monday.

The Giants’ Challenges and Questions to Be Answered

The Giants find themselves in the unenviable position of being desperate. Teams with whom the Giants might be looking to do business undoubtedly realize this, so if the Giants wanted to make a trade, it could end up costing them even more than any other standard type of trade, particularly if Winston struggles against the Titans.

At the same time, while it wouldn’t cost the Giants to sign someone off the street or from another team’s practice squad, that move has its drawbacks as well.

For one, it raises the question of why a street free agent is still on the street. And as for signing a quarterback off someone’s practice squad, that player would need to be added to the 53-man roster.

Then there is the school of thought that if the Giants do trade for what would, in essence, be a one-year rental, could that muddy the waters at the position for next year?

So What’s The Solution?

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) takes the field to face the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Giants believe they can still make a run for the postseason and Winston proves not to be the answer, they might not have much choice but to find a quarterback who can do a lot of what Dart did.

Dart, remember, is a dual-threat quarterback who could hurt a defense with his legs as much as with his arm. His athleticism to execute designed runs and extend plays with his legs is a plus.

Just like former Colts starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, who currently is listed as the backup to former Giants starter Daniel Jones . Earlier this year, Richardson and his agent were granted permission to explore trade opportunities with other teams, but nothing materialized.

The question is what the Giants would be willing to give up if they have to make a trade. A Day 3 pick probably won’t be enough to pry Richardson loose from Indianapolis after their general manager Chris Ballard said that he isn’t “just giving him away.”

A Day 3 pick probably won’t be enough to get any other backup quarterback currently on an NFL roster either.

For now, they will ride it out with Winston, hoping he stays healthy and can function within the scheme the coaches need to tweak to accommodate what he does best, with Jake Haener as the backup.

But if that plan breaks down over the next three weeks, when the games are winnable, the Giants might find themselves at the mercy of the league if they want to keep their hopes for a postseason berth alive.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.