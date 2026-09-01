The New York Giants might already have a tall task ahead of them when they travel to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 of the upcoming 2026 season, but with one huge move made by the other side, that challenge just grew even bigger.

That being the Rams' reported reunion with their former star defensive tackle, Aaron Donald, who is reportedly coming out of retirement and signing a one-year, $20 million contract with playoff incentives to help the franchise's quest for another Lombardi Trophy.

Donald had been flirting with the idea of rejoining the only NFL team he has ever played for over the past couple of months. He even took part in a few individual workouts with the Rams' staff, the most recent of which happened at the team's facilities in Woodland Hills, California, on August 16.

The even greater impetus for his decision came on the heels of the Rams' June 1 trade that saw them land two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns, further strengthening their pass-rush unit that finished eighth in the league last season.

Donald called it quits from the game of football at the end of the 2023 season, cementing a Hall of Fame-worthy professional resume that included 542 total tackles (337 solo), 120 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and 21 pass deflections.

After two years of watching the game that he dominated for so long from the sidelines, the Rams' 2014 first-round pick has been lured back to the gridiron with the promise of forming a scary edge rushing duo with Garrett, who earned the same honor as Donald in 2025 by securing a new record of 23 sacks in a single season that was previously held by Giants legend Michael Strahan since the 2001 season.

While Donald just turned 35 years old back in May, the Rams' all-time sacks leader is still in impeccable shape and appears to be able to create a lot of damage to opposing backfields, including the Giants', who are set to battle with Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on the stage of Monday Night Football.

He certainly was able to do that in his six career games against Big Blue dating back to 2014, where he made 11 tackles, four sacks, and had recovered one fumble. In his last meeting in the 2023 season, he notched five tackles and two sacks to help defeat the Giants, 26-25, in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Now paired with Garrett on the defensive front, the Rams are poised to hand quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Giants offense one of their toughest opponents of the campaign on both sides of the ball.

The defense mirrors the unit New York has built with multiple solid pass rushers who can stress out young gunslingers like Dart, and a secondary that is among the better teams in limiting big plays.

Unlike their previous meeting two seasons ago, the Giants' offensive line has taken strides under GM Joe Schoen and new head coach John Harbaugh. Last fall, the starting five stayed mostly healthy and rose to No. 11 in team pass-block win rate , which allowed Dart and the huddle to get more explosive and finish the year ranked 13th in total offensive production.

As the season draws near, the Giants have a reason to be concerned with the middle of their offensive line.

Center John Michael Schmitz has missed some time during the preseason with a concussion, while the two guard spots, expected to be held by Jon Runyan and rookie Francis Mauigoa, need to show more from the limited workloads they both received in three exhibition games.

Altogether, the Giants' offensive line allowed six sacks for a total loss of 35 yards during the preseason.

While those numbers aren't too seriously concerning for a three-game window, they'll still need to clean things up if they want a chance to slow down the Rams' newly improved pass rush and contend with one of the league's most volatile offenses on the other side.

The Rams are entering the year as one of the heavy favorites to make a run to the Super Bowl and hoist their second championship in the past decade.

With Donald, who guided them to their most recent title back in 2021 with a 12.5-sack resume, re-entering the fold, they can certainly stand as an example to the Giants of the type of organization they hope to become with Harbaugh at the helm.

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