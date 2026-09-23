4 Things That Doomed the Giants in Their Blowout Loss to the Rams

While the New York Giants left SoFi Stadium on Monday night on the wrong end of a 28-6 rout against the Los Angeles Rams, many expected a much closer game before the two franchises went to battle in primetime.

As the saying goes, football is a game of inches, and often a few plays in either direction can swing the door open or completely shut it in a team's face. The latter applied to the Giants, whose untimely moments created a more shocking defeat for John Harbaugh's team.

Amid everything that went wrong for Big Blue on the West Coast, these four plays had the biggest impact on their crushing performance against the resurgent Rams.

First Down: Jaxson Dart's Knee Injury

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) after losing to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the Giants' opening drive of the night, the offense once again looked to be flowing nicely against a Rams defense that many figured to be a tougher draw than the Cowboys in Week 1.

That would ultimately prove true for the Giants, but they started the possession with seven plays and 27 yards of ball movement, mixing downfield running with one 14-yard pass from Jaxson Dart to rookie receiver Malachi Fields.

Not long after that throw, Rams edge rusher Byron Young hit Dart from the left side, forcing him to go down clutching his left knee on the turf. Dart walked off mostly on his own power, but seeing their quarterback leave the game clearly halted the Giants' progress.

Backup arm Jameis Winston would replace Dart, but the Giants' drive was already dead after an incomplete pass on Dart's final dropback to tight end Theo Johnson, forcing New York to punt from the Rams' 43-yard line.

Had Johnson caught the target, which frankly was a catchable ball from Dart, the Giants might have been able to sneak away with three points, if not Winston leading them the rest of the way to the end zone.

Second Down: Davante Adams 64-Yard Catch

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin (27) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams was expected to be the team's top target with Puka Nacua sidelined with an injury. The 33-year veteran had one of the best nights of his career, torching the Giants' thin secondary.

Adams, who led the Rams' passing attack with eight receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns, got his night started in the second quarter. On Los Angeles's first possession of the second quarter, quarterback Matthew Stafford targeted him twice, and the second throw was his flashiest play of the night.

The Rams duo connected for a 64-yard bomb as Adams' nifty separation ability snuck right by the Giants' struggling deep secondary. The play came not long after Adams blew by the unit with another route fake, creating a 31-yard catch-and-score to put Los Angeles ahead 7-0 in the first quarter.

Worse, the Giants had the Rams behind the sticks at the start of the drive after a holding penalty on receiver Konata Mumpfield that set their offense back and put them facing 2nd-and-16 before Adams' huge haul.

Instead, they got caught sleeping on defense, and Adams capitalized, setting the Rams up at the New York 14-yard line, where it took only a few more snaps to punch in another touchdown to running back Kyren Williams and expand the lead to 14-0 in favor of the home team.

Third Down: Jameis Winston's Costly Interception

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second quarter against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off Monday night's loss, one glaring question was whether Jameis Winston was ready to play when his name was called to replace Jaxson Dart early on.

Winston had recently been praised as one of the NFL's best backup quarterbacks, and the Giants doubled down on that belief by handing him a two-year contract extension before the regular season began.

Sadly, the veteran gunslinger looked like a shell of himself against the Rams, including his judgment on a couple of throws, with one turning into a costly turnover in the second quarter.

With the Giants down two scores, Winston led an efficient drive spanning nine plays and 48 yards, including a clutch sneak on a fourth-down conversion from the Rams' 22-yard line to keep the possession alive.

New York had a chance to finally cash in the end zone and cut the Rams' lead in half, but on 3rd-and-7 from the 18-yard line, Winston looked towards Malik Nabers, who wasn't in the right spot on his route, and threw the ball right into the hands of cornerback Trent McDuffie, who intercepted it.

A touchdown might have helped the Giants gain confidence after the air got sucked out by Dart's injury, but the result kept their goose egg on the scoreboard until two turns later, when they scored their first points on a Dominic Zvada 24-yard field goal to make it 14-3.

Fourth Down: No Cam Skattebo Near the Endzone?

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44)\ after losing to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with injuries and costly turnovers, Harbaugh and the Giants coaching staff were not clean in making poor play-calling decisions that only worsened their chances of staying level with the Rams.

No play stood out more than the aforementioned drive that began with a forced fumble by safety Jevon Holland, who added to his two-turnover night by punching the ball loose from Rams running back Blake Corum, which the Giants recovered at the Los Angeles 6-yard line.

Despite having that little distance left to cash in six points, the Giants' possession moved only five yards in four plays. On third down, Harbaugh removed Cam Skattebo from the huddle and replaced him with Najee Harris, who had yet to take a handoff for Big Blue in the regular season.

Skattebo, who had 12 carries for 36 yards that night, would have been a better option to give the Giants power near the goal line when they really needed a touchdown to stay close with the Rams.

In a head-scratching move, Harris entered the drive on 2nd-and-5 and managed only three of the necessary yards to keep the drive alive. Harris was stuffed for a three-yard loss to bring up fourth down while Skattebo watched from the sideline as the Giants had to settle for three points.

Three points that even Harbaugh said at halftime wouldn't win his team the game, and in the end, he was right.

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