Giants Unable to Overcome Injury Onslaught, Fall to Rams 28-6

In the spirit of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Tale of Two Cities,” it was the “best of times” and it was the “worst” of times for the New York Giants in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Despite entering their second prime time matchup in as many weeks brimming with optimism, the collective psyche of Giants fans were put to the test in a sobering 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart exited the game early in the first quarter after suffering what appeared to be a serious knee injury. Backup Jameis Winston struggled mightily in relief of the wounded Giants’ starter, as the team managed only 182 total yards on offense.

With the loss, the Giants fall to 1-1 on the season.

Forgettable L.A. Story

Following Dart’s injury, both Winston and the Giants offense were unable to find a rhythm. New York’s only reserve completed only 4-of-12 passes while throwing a red-zone interception to Rams’ defensive back Trent McDuffie. Big Blue was able to muster only 112 total yards on offense, with its only points of the half coming on a 24-yard field goal by rookie kicker Dominic Zvada with under 2 minutes left in 1st half.

Conversely, the Rams were able to capitalize on the Giants’ misfortunes. Stafford had 184 passing yards with two touchdown strikes — one of which went to receiver Davante Adams, who collected 145 receiving yards. Thanks to a 10-yard touchdown catch by running back Kyren Willams, the Rams took a 14-3 lead into halftime.

Second Verse, Same as the First

While the Giants defense began to settle the storm at SoFi Stadium, the offensive woes continued throughout the second half. Untimely incompletions and missed opportunities dominated the night for Winston, who finished the night by completing only 11 of his 27 pass attempts. New York added an additional three points via a 52-yard field goal from Zvada with less than 4 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

For the Rams, Adams remained the story for the majority of the night. The three-time All-Pro reminded the NFL universe of his prowess by finishing the night with eight catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Stafford went 22-of-31 for 327 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Superlatives

In the final analysis, injuries told the story for the Giants. In addition to losing Dart for nearly the entire game, receiver Malik Nabers has an injury scare in the first half. Fortunately, the Giants star wideout was able to return to action.

Linebacker Brian Burns left the game in the fourth quarter with a left ankle injury, while offensive tackle Andrew Thomas exited with a groin injury in the game’s final stanza.

While Dart’s official timetable for return has yet to be established, New York did receive some news regarding the status of its starter immediately rolling the game.

#Giants QB Jaxson Dart is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL based on the initial exams, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.



X-Rays were negative and the MRI is coming Tuesday. Dart is expected to miss some time, though in general, positive news. pic.twitter.com/re7lr0aGXX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2026

Blue Notes

Defensively, the Giants put forth a gallant effort in defeat. safety Jevon Holland led all New York defenders with eight total tackles and one interception.

Linebacker Abdul Carter collected the Giants’ first sack of the season in the third quarter. With New York is desperate need of a defensive spark, Carter split the double team and sacked Stafford for a nine-yard loss.

NFC East Recap

For the second straight week, two divisional rivals went head-to-head in Week 2, as the Dallas Cowboys Faced off against the Washington Commanders. Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes as Dallas beat Washington 37-20 after the Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels left the game after suffering a dislocated left elbow.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a three-yard touchdown pass to receiver Darius Cooper with nine seconds left. The Eagles (2-0) beat the Commanders (0-2) 24-20 on a steamy night in which the temperature on the artificial turf was measured at 157 degrees Fahrenheit.

Up Next

The Giants will return to the friendly confines of MetLife Stadium as the host the Tennessee Titans (0-2) at 1:00 p.m. in Week 3.

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