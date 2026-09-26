Giants Make Key Roster Moves Ahead of Titans Showdown — Here's What It Means

The New York Giants have elevated receiver Braxton Berrios and linebacker Malik Harrison from the practice squad for Sunday’s Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans.

This will be the third elevation for Berrios, who has been the team’s kickoff and punt returner, and for Harrison. Both players have primarily contributed on special teams, though Berrios can also serve as an emergency quarterback if needed.

Also as expected, the Giants signed quarterback Jake Haener from their practice squad to the 53-man roster. Haener fills the vacancy created after the Giants put Jaxson Dart on injured reserve Thursday with a season-ending knee injury, and will be the backup quarterback to starter Jameis Winston.

Aug 28, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jake Haener (2) drops back to pass during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haener joined the Giants midway through training camp. He appeared in two preseason games, completing 10-of-11 pass attempts for 116 yards and one touchdown.

The Giants are believed to be exploring all their options regarding adding another quarterback, whether via trade, free agency, or by signing someone off another team’s practice squad.

However, the direction they take could also depend on how well Winston performs now that the game plan has been tailored to his strengths and how well he plays in what should be a winnable game for the Giants.

Meanwhile, Berrios and Harrison will need Giants general manager Joe Schoen to find them a path onto the 53-man roster after this week should the coaches want one or both to continue contributing beyond this week.

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