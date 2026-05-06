Warning to the folks who prepare the team meals in the New York Giants' dining hall: make sure you pad your weekly food orders this season! These players are going to need plenty of fuel ...

In the past week alone, the team reportedly added four players - all defensive tackles - . Shelby Harris (6-2, 290) and Leki Fotu (6-5, 317) signed as free agents, Zacch Pickens (6-4, 303) was claimed off waivers, and Lions free agent D.J. Reader (6-3, 330) reportedly agreed to a deal. So the Giants added more than a combined 1,200 pounds to a perceived thin spot on the depth chart.

Remember, these defensive additions came on the heels of the team drafting linebackers Arvell Reese (6-4, 240), Jack Kelly (6-2, 240), and defensive tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis (6-3, 328).

And the most important defensive addition to the roster came a month earlier in free agent middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (6-5, 250).

New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson has promised a violent, imposing defense for Big Blue. | Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI

New defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson must be as pleased as can be, based on the mission he put forth last month.

"The unapologetic part of our approach is we're going to be playing nasty," he said. "We're going to play physical. We're going to play violent. We're going to live on the edge, play on the edge, but we're not going to hurt the team.

"We're going to be suffocating to the point we impose our wills on people. The players are going to buy into that mindset. It all starts from a mindset. We're going to play the New York football, brand of football, and that's violent defense."

Not to be left out, the offense got some added poundage over the past five weeks, as well. Linemen Lucas Patrick (6-3, 313) and Daniel Faalele (6-8, 370) signed and the draft produced fellow linemen Francis Mauigoa (6-5, 330) and J.C. Davis (6-4, 322).

"Yeah, it's going to be physical, I can tell you that," Nagy said.

"Now, there are different ways when we say physical. I think if you look at any team that Coach [John] Harbaugh has always had on both sides, all three phases, the word 'physical' is the first thing you think of. So, it's going to start there. That's not a hidden fact."

For further insight on the latest defensive addition, Big Blue Breakdown Live! host Paul Dottino will be joined by Lions radio analyst and former Giants left tackle Lomas Brown as well as Justin Rogers of the Detroit Football Network to chat about what Reader can bring to the table tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Listeners will also be able to participate via chat and audio/video calls.

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