Giants-Saints Inactives: All Four Giants Running Backs Active

The New York Giants have just six players inactive because they made just one standard practice squad elevation (outside linebacker Trace Ford) on Saturday.

The Giants’ inactive players include tight end Theo Johnson (neck), safety Tyler Nubin (neck) and cornerback Colton Hood (concussion), the three players listed as out on Friday’s injury report.

The rest of the Giants’ inactive players are defensive lineman C.J. Okoye and quarterback Jake Haener (emergency quarterback).

With Okoye inactive, defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis is getting his first NFL action of the season.

Thomas and Carter Active, Eluemunor is Not

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin) and outside linebacker Abdul Carter (calf), two key starters who were listed as questionable on Friday, are active.

Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (calf), who was also listed as questionable on Friday, is inactive after going through pregame warmups to test his injured leg. He will be replaced by Marcus Mbow.

Safety Jason Pinnock, returning from a concussion suffered two weeks ago, will start next to Jevon Holland. Pinnock appeared to have won the starting role over Nubin before the concussion sidelined him.

Nikko Reed will provide depth at cornerback with Hood inactive. And, as anticipated, the Giants have all four of their running backs active this week for the first time since Week 2, a potential sign that Cam Skattebo’s touches could be reduced given his ball-security issues.

Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara Active for Saints

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, the good news for the Saints: running back Alvin Kamara (back) and receiver Chris Olave (illness) are active despite being listed as questionable on the Saints’ Friday injury report.

Linebackers Kaden Elliss (calf) and Anfernee Jennings (knee) were ruled out and are inactive.

Also inactive are defensive tackle Nathan Shepard (illness), safety Mike Reid, defensive lineman John Ridgeway, and quarterback Zach Wilson (emergency quarterback).

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