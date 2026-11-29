This week, the New York Giants head to Indianapolis to face a potentially recharged Colts running game that will look to control the tempo from start to finish.

But if the Colts expect a walk in the park against the Giants' run defense, they might want to think again.

The Giants got off to a shaky start against the run this season. They allowed 5.0 yards per carry (second-most in the league) and 135.5 rushing yards per game. Over the last four weeks, though, they've settled down, allowing just 3.5 yards per carry (fifth-fewest) and 89.5 yards per game.

"That's a really great observation, and there's probably not one answer to it," Giants head coach John Harbaugh said when asked about the run defense's improvement.

"I think we're just putting it together. Sometimes it's a lot of things that come together. People do a good job of creating problems with your gap control. People have a run defense that says, well, 'We've got to stay in our gaps.'

"What does that mean? Well, offenses are doing everything they can to get you out of your gaps. That's the whole point. That's the competition of it. I think we've done a really good job with some of the motions and shifts and different schemes of playing really good, disciplined run defense, and then you've got to give the guys credit."

That has been a big part of Big Blue's improvement. Earlier in the year, pre-snap motion gave the Giants' run defense trouble. It changed the defensive front's assignments and opened gaping holes that opponents exploited. Since then, the defense's communication and attention to detail have both improved.

The defensive front has also shifted its approach slightly. The players up front have focused more on forcing opposing runners outside the tackles. And thanks to their speed at the second and third levels of the defense, the Giants have had more success stringing plays out.

And let's not forget the players themselves. Starters D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris have been as solid as they come. Dawuane Smoot, who was recently promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, has stepped into a key role against the run. Younger players like C.J. Okoye and Bobby Jamison-Travis have also stepped up.

The linebackers are doing a fine job of setting the edge, and the defensive backs aren't overcommitting.

"I think all around, we're just playing good run defense football," Harbaugh said, adding, "We've got to keep it going because this team (the Colts) is going to challenge us with it."

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