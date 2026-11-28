Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, we'll do our best to answer your questions. (Some questions have been edited for brevity and clarity.)

From Jerry D. (via email): Hi. I know this is off in the future, but do you think the Giants made a mistake by declining Deonte Banks’s fifth-year option, and will we potentially see another Daniel Jones-Saquon Barkley type of situation with Banks and Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants needing to decide which of the two to pay and who to tag?

Jerry, regarding your first question, no. I mean, look, I get it that hindsight is 20-20, but can we both agree that a lot of people were screaming for the Giants to cut Deonte Banks after two relatively lackluster seasons, including last year when he lost the starting job?

So no, I don’t think it was a mistake to decline his fifth-year option — what did he show to warrant picking it up? The answer is not much.

And honestly, I’m always leery about guys in a contract year and whether they can keep playing at the high level they deliver when they’re chasing the money bag.

And no, I don’t see this as the second coming of Daniel Jones vs. Saquon Barkley in terms of who to pay and who to tag.

I have often said I’d be surprised if the Giants re-sign Kayvon Thibodeaux to a second contract because I think he’ll want a bigger contract than the Giants might be willing to pay. I suspect they’d be fine with getting a comp pick (if that happens) in 2028.

I still think the Giants will use the franchise tag on Banks. But we’ll see.

Best upgrade I see for the offense is getting Tracy back. Skattebo seems very limited in what he can offer. Any idea if his ankle injury is like an ACL where year two he will be better or is this it? — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) November 25, 2026

Kris, I highly doubt the injury has anything to do with it. Skattebo is who he is as a runner: a downhill thumper who isn't shifty or elusive.

And while I can't be 100% sure, I think there are times when he doesn't follow his blocks and instead looks to truck someone.

I think if he had a better balance in his game and didn't always look to truck someone, maybe he'd be a lot more productive.

From George L. (via email): The Giants have six draft picks next year, including a projected fifth-rounder. Given how John Harbaugh generally likes to have a slew of draft picks, do you think the Giants lean more into free agency to address their needs?

General Manager Joe Schoen and Giants head coach John Harbaugh | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Great question, George. No, I don’t think the lack of draft picks means the Giants are going to spend like it’s going out of style in free agency. I suspect the Giants’ priority will be to re-sign the guys they want to keep and then go from there on what they need.

I haven’t gone too deep into the weeds on who’s going to hit free agency, nor have I really looked at the draft class at the positions I think the Giants will look to reinforce, so I’ll admit I'm not able to give you a detailed answer.

That said, I don't think the lack of draft picks will stop the Giants from doing what they need to do to address any roster deficiencies.

#askPTrain Hi, all-out blitzes seem to be McCarthy’s kryptonite, how do the Giants do a better job of teaching him to overcome zero blitzes? — Ross McLaren (@nsross) November 27, 2026

I think the first thing we have to remember is that McCarthy is still a relatively young, inexperienced quarterback when it comes to facing NFL defenses—remember, he lost his entire rookie season to a meniscus injury.

So the more reps he gets, the more comfortable he’ll become identifying and adjusting to these pressures.

I think using pre-snap motion to confirm the coverage and learn to spot an unblocked defender lurking close to the line of scrimmage will also help identify where the initial pressure might be coming from.

Then it’s a matter of finding the right receiving target; in a zero blitz, that leaves the receivers in one-on-one matchups. Again, all of that comes through reps. And I’m sure some drills can help McCarthy get more comfortable with all kinds of blitz packages.

From Kelly Y. (via e-mail): Hi Pat. Long time reader, first-time letter writer to your site. I know you’ve said in the past that you think the Giants will cut Paulson Adebo and use the cap savings from his contract toward the franchise tag for Dente Banks. If Adebo plays well in place of Greg Newsome the rest of the way, do you see that possibility changing?

New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Great question, Kelly (and welcome, by the way!) I still don’t think Adebo will be on this roster next year given that they have an up-and-comer like Colton Hood.

Let me throw out another scenario: would a cornerback-needy team consider trading for Adebo? You never know, and honestly, trading Adebo would yield the same savings ($14 million).

That said, I think a trade is a long shot because I suspect many people will think the Giants will cut Adebo anyway, especially if they opt to use the franchise tag on Deonte Banks.

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