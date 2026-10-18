Giants Week 6 Injury Round Up: Newsome, Thomas and Mooney Exit Team's 34-27 Loss to Saints Early

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — Very little went right for the New York Giants during the second half of their Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Playing at home at MetLife in near-perfect weather, the Giants watched a 10-3 second-half lead deteriorate as the visiting Saints took a commanding lead into the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for the Giants, they also monitored the health of three key players for the rest of the contest.

Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II left the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. He was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game.

With approximately seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Giants also lost offensive lineman Andrew Thomas for concussion evaluation. Thomas had been questionable heading into Week 6 due to a groin injury, but was active for the start of the game.

Thomas cleared the evaluation, which was called for by the spotter after he struggled to get up off the ground due to his groin injury. At that point, Thomas said that the coach decided to keep him out of the game and roll with rookie J.C. Davis at left tackle.

Lastly, receiver Darnell Mooney left the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a neck injury. His return was listed as questionable.

Thomas, New York’s starting left tackle, has been a key component through the first five games of the season. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder entered this game having allowed 11 total pressures in pass protection — including one sack and three hits allowed to opposing pass rushers, per PFF.

Newsome is the Giants’ starting cornerback on the right side of the perimeter. The veteran defensive back entered the game having compiled 22 total tackles and one interception on the season. Newsome II broke up three passes in coverage and allowed a 64.4 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks.

Mooney entered the game with eight catches on 17 targets for 109 receiving yards and 0 touchdowns. He averaged 13.6 yards per reception on the season. The 28-year-old scored an impressive 20-yard run on the Giants’ first scoring drive of the day.

The Giants entered Week 6 with their share of injuries. Three of their inactive players — Theo Johnson (neck), safety Tyler Nubin (neck) and cornerback Colton Hood (concussion) — were listed as out on the week’s final injury report.

Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (calf), who was also listed as questionable, was ultimately declared inactive after team staff evaluated him during pregame warmups to test his injured leg. Swing tackle Marcus Mbow replaced him.

Safety Jason Pinnock returned from a concussion he suffered in Week 4. Pinnock got the start next to veteran Jevon Holland, giving the injured Nubin a rest.

Outside linebacker Abdul Carter (calf) was also active, despite having been listed as questionable on Friday’s report.

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