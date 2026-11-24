After losing his starting job this summer and then suffering an injury that landed him on short-term IR, New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo knew his time would come this season.

That time is now, as head coach John Harbaugh and the rest of the team are counting on Adebo to step in as a starter after the high ankle sprain suffered by Greg Newsome II, which will require surgery and keep Newsome sidelined for multiple weeks.

Adebo, for his part, is ready. In fact, he's been ready all along.

"I know what type of player I am. I know what I can do on the field. I know what type of person I am," Adebo told reporters during a video call on Tuesday when asked if he's learned anything new about himself based on the experiences he's gone through.

"I don't think it's anything new necessarily that I've learned about myself, but certainly just staying prepared and ready to go when you're called upon."

Adebo, currently the holder of the highest cap hit on the Giants' roster, has given Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson enough reason to keep faith in him should an opportunity arise for him to play a larger role on the Giants' defense.

After returning from IR, Adebo started the Giants' Week 7 win over the Houston Texans with Newsome sidelined by a concussion. He finished the game with two tackles and a tackle for loss.

The following week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Adebo was limited to special teams. Then against the Washington Commanders, he was a healthy scratch, something he chalked up to the team needing more volume in other spots on the roster.

He was back in uniform for the Jacksonville game, and it was a good thing, as Newsome went down early in the first quarter. Adebo stepped in and earned a game ball after posting a career-high four passes defensed in the Giants' 23-18 win.

For Adebo, it was never about having a bruised ego as much as it was about being ready for whatever was asked of him, which is why he continued preparing as though he were going to start.

"You just do it," he said about pushing through the disappointment. "If you're the third guy, you're one play away from going in every single game, so you owe it to yourself, and you owe it to your teammates to be prepared."

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