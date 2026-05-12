Giants Finalize Deal with Second Round Draft Pick Colton Hood

The New York Giants have signed cornerback Colton Hood, their second-round draft pick, to a four-year deal that, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson , is worth $12.81 million, including a $5.778 million signing bonus that is fully guaranteed.

Per Over the Cap, Hood’s estimated cap hit for this year is $2.354 million.

Hood, the 37th overall pick in the 2026 draft out of Tennessee, had himself an impressive showing in the team’s recently completed rookie minicamp.

His highlight play was a pick-6 in which he just wrestled the ball away from a receiver and took it to the house amid cheers from his teammates.

“Hood–loved him in press,” Harbaugh said. “He was playing press out there with the other corners. He looked really good. You saw him make a couple of plays.

“How about the interception in (the) two-minute (drill)? That was a nice play. He was good. He was good and diligent the whole time.”

Harbaugh told reporters after the conclusion of the draft’s second day that he expected Hood to step right in and challenge for a starting job.

Hood, who played one season each at Auburn, Colorado, and Tennessee, had a three-year career spanning 29 games. He racked up 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 14 pass breakups.

His best season was in 2024 as a member of the Buffaloes. That season, he recorded a season-high 2 interceptions for 105 yards, leading the Big 12.

With Hood now signed, that leaves the Giants’ two first-round picks, linebacker Arvell Reese and offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, as the only unsigned members of the team’s 2026 draft class.

Reese, as the fifth overall pick, is looking at a four-year deal worth an estimated $48.586 million, which includes a $31.795 million signing bonus, while Mauigoa, who will move from offensive tackle to right guard, is looking at an estimated $31.416 million deal with a $19.308 million signing bonus for a four-year deal.

The rest of the Giants draft class includes receiver Malachi Fields (third round), defenisve tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis (sixth round), offensive lineman JC Davis (sixth round), and inside lienbacker/special teams player Jack Kelly (sixth round).

Those four picks signed their respective contracts prior to the start of the team's rookie minicamp last weekend.

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