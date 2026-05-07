Giants Sign 4 Draft Picks Ahead of Rookie Minicamp
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On the eve of their rookie minicamp, the New York Giants signed four of their seven-member 2026 draft class: receiver Malachi Fields (third round), defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis (sixth round), offensive lineman JC Davis (sixth round), and linebacker Jack Kelly (sixth round).
That leaves linebacker Arvell Reese and offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, both chosen in the first round, and cornerback Colton Hood, the team’s second round pick, unsigned on the eve of the team’s two and a half day minicamp.
Although the team didn’t announce terms or financials, here’s an estimate of what each member received per Over the Cap and their potential fits.
WR Malachi Fields (Pick No. 74)
Fields gets a four-year deal estimated to be worth $7,232, 350, including a $1,719,892 signing bonus. His 2026 cap hit will be $1.314 million.
The Giants are looking at the 6-foot-4 Fields to add size to the receiving corps for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Fields, who could eventually become the team’s No. 2 receiver behind Malik Nabers, offers a wide catch radius and a degree of downfield physicality that has helped him win close to 60% of his career contested catch opportunities.
DT Bobby Jamison-Travis (Pick No. 186)
Jamison-Travis gets a four-year deal worth an estimated $4.695 million, including a $315,020 signing bonus. He will count for $963,755 against this year’s cap, assuming he makes the 530-man roster.
Jamison-Travis projects as a nose tackle on the Giants' defense, and will get the chance to compete this summer with veteran Leki Fotu to be the backup to projected starter DJ Reader at that spot.
If Jamison-Travis should lose that battle, the Giants will almost certainly look to get him to the practice squad, where he can continue his development.
OL JC Davis (Pick No. 192)
Davis gets a four-year deal worth an estimated $4.674 million, including a $294,000 signing bonus. He will count for $958,500 against the 2026 cap.
Davis will be very much in the competitive mix as a swing tackle, especially if the coaches decide to have second-year offensive lineman Marcus Mbow, last year’s swing tackle, competing at guard or center this summer.
LB Jack Kelly (Pick No. 193)
Kelly gets a four-year deal worth an estimated $4.667 million, which includes a $287,616 signing bonus. He’ll count for $956,904 against the 2026 cap.
Kelly could end up being the steal of the sixth round for the Giants if he can seize a spot as a core special teams player. An off-ball linebacker by trade, Kelly also offers intrigue as a blitzer who might even find his way into certain defensive subpackages if he makes the roster.
Six UDFAs Ink New Deals; Four Vets Released
The Giants also announced they signed six undrafted free agents:
- Anquin Barnes Jr., DT, Colorado
- Ben Barten, DT, Wisconsin
- Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina
- Ben Mann, LS, Boston College
- Ryan Schernecke, OL, Kutztown
- Dominic Zvada, K, Michigan
Earlier on Thursday, the Giants announced that they released four players—defensive lineman Elijah Chatman, receiver Courtney Jackson, nose tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, and linebacker Swayze Bozeman.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina