Giants Lock Up Francis Mauigoa on Rookie Deal as Position Switch Begins

Six down and one to go for the New York Giants as far as signing their draft picks is concerned.

Big Blue and offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, the second of their two first-round picks, finalized the former Miami Hurricane’s rookie deal.

Mauigoa, the tenth overall pick in the 2026 draft, gets a four-year deal worth an estimated $31.416 million, which includes a $19.308 million signing bonus.

The contract, which has the fifth-year option available given Mauigoa’s first-round status, will see the former Hurricane count for just $5.712 million, which would put his cap number as the 15th highest on the team thus far.

The Transition to Right Guard

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (65) participates in a drill during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Giants have already penciled in Mauigoa as their starting right guard, a position shift for the rookie who played all but ten of his college snaps at right tackle. The rookie offensive lineman has openly embraced the change, declaring he’s ready to do whatever is needed of him.

“(Miami offensive line) Coach (Alex) Mirabal believed in knowing all the positions,” Mauigoa said, revealing that he regularly practiced at guard and at times at center.

“It makes sense. If you play all the positions, you make yourself valuable. Also, if you play right tackle, right guard, center, you know everything, you know everybody's job, and it makes it easier for you versus playing at one position.”

While it’s still early in the process–one can’t fully gauge an offensive lineman's progress until the pads go on and live contact is permitted–the transition appears to be going well for Mauigoa, whom head coach John Harbaugh said looked like a natural at the position during the team’s rookie minicamp earlier this month.

The biggest adjustment, Mauigoa said, is getting used to less space.

“Playing at tackle, you have all the space, where a guard, everything happens so fast,” he said.

“It's not something I really need to work on; it's something that I need to get used to.”

Earning Veteran Respect

New York Giants offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

In addition to having earned praise from Harbaugh, Mauigoa has also caught the eye of at least one of his veteran teammates and fellow offensive linemen.

“Sisi (offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa) has done great so far,” left tackle Andrew Thomas said last week.

“He’s really smart. It's kind of unique because normally, when we bring in young guys, we teach them the playbook. For us, we're all kind of learning at the same time because we're installing new things every day.

“But he's done a great job. Obviously has all the physical traits. That's why he was drafted that high. So excited to see him get out there.”

One More Draft Pick Signing to Go

Linebacker Arvell Reese is the last of the Giants unsigned rookie draft picks. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Linebacker Arvell Reese, the Giants’ other first-round pick and the fifth overall in the draft, is the last of the team’s draft picks still to have inked his rookie deal.

Reese is projected to get a four-year contract worth $48.586 million, including an estimated $31.586 million signing bonus, which will count for $8.833 million in its first year once signed.

The deal is also likely to be fully guaranteed and, like Mauigoa’s contract, will include a fifth-year option.

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