Report: Giants Will Start J.J. McCarthy Over Jameis Winston Against Texans
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The New York Giants have apparently decided on their starting quarterback, and according to a report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Big Blue will hand the keys to the offense to J.J. McCarthy this weekend against the Houston Texans.
The decision between McCarthy, whom the Giants acquired in a trade less than a month ago , and Jameis Winston, who has driven the offense since starter Jaxson Dart went down with a season-ending knee injury seven snaps into the team’s Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams, doesn’t really come as much of a surprise.
McCarthy is more of a mobile quarterback who, unlike Winston, can run the RPO game and hence give the Giants’ sagging rushing offense, which has averaged just 3.8 yards per carry, another player for whom the defense now must account.
Last week, Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy praised McCarthy as being “A+” in his grasp of the Giants offense. The former Vikings draft pick showed some moxie for the Giants when he entered the game with a little more than 11 minutes remaining.
McCarthy led the Giants back from a 34-10 deficit to within one score of tying the Big Blue’s Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints. He finished 11 of 21 for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and led the Giants’ rushing attack with 26 yards on two carries.
Stay tuned for more information on this developing story.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina