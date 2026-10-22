Giants Open as 10.5-Point Underdogs at Texans

With just one game left before their bye week and uncertainty at quarterback, oddsmakers have reached their lowest point in backing the New York Giants .

After their disappointing performance against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday, Vegas appears to expect a worse outcome for Big Blue in Week 7. FanDuel Sportsbook has made the Giants a 10.5-point road underdog as they make a trip down south to face the Houston Texans.

The opening line marks the largest underdog number the Giants have faced this season and extends their streak to three straight games as the doubted franchise. FanDuel also set the total at 43.5 points.

A True Test for the Giants

The Texans got off to a rocky 0-4 start to the 2026 season, but have since won two straight games in which their offense has looked much sharper and their defense, led by the pass rush, has been heating up and causing real problems for opposing offensive lines.

On offense, Houston has ratcheted up scoring to 26 points or more in the last two weeks, a trend built on the rising confidence of quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has completed 71.6% of his pass attempts in that span and has a 6-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Their coverage game is certainly nothing to write home about when they’ve been attacked through the air.

Still, the Texans make up for that weakness with the strength of their pass-rushing duo of veterans Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, who have already combined for 14 sacks and 60 total pressures with more than half a season left.

Having those two top-five defenders coming at the Giants’ banged-up offensive line off the edges could pose a huge threat to either quarterback’s hopes of creating the offensive efficiency they need to keep up with the Texans’ fiery offense.

The Giants were without both of their starting offensive tackles for part of the game against the Saints, with Jermaine Eluemunor missing the contest with a calf injury and Andrew Thomas leaving the game due to his groin injury.

As soon as both men were removed from the starting front and replaced by rookie J.C. Davis and Marcus Mbow, the offense began to deal with more pressure from the Saints defense, which made it hard for Winston or McCarthy to have the most time to make their reads and attack the best options through the air.

Looking back at both teams’ recent history, it makes sense that Vegas is leaning heavily toward the hosting Texans, who are coming off an electric divisional win against the Jaguars in London last Sunday.

For the Giants, the start of the week has brought nothing but questions at the most important position on the field and a few roster changes.

Even for a resilient group like the Giants, all the negative press is bound to affect how the rest of the football world sees their chances as the more difficult portion of their schedule arrives.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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