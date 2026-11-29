In the lead-up to their nationally televised Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh spent much of the week making the bold claim that his program was going to play its biggest game of the 2026 season.

Harbaugh sure wasn't wrong, as the Giants ignited a raucous crowd of Big Blue faithful at MetLife Stadium with a defensive thriller that gave New York a massive 23-18 win over the streaky Jaguars and added another huge piece to their growing postseason puzzle.

As they say in the NFL, the most important game is always the next one. For the Giants, that means getting back on the plane and traveling to Indianapolis to square off with the Colts in a matchup many outsiders feel should heavily favor them.

The Giants continue to create one of the best stories in the league this season with their 6-3-1 start in their first year under Harbaugh, holding firm to the lead in the NFC East with seven games left and finally getting a win against an opponent above .500.

On the other side, the Colts have experienced the exact opposite. A major turnover in their front office, combined with a lack of results from the few key veteran additions they've made in recent seasons, has left Indianapolis at 3-8, having traded away a couple of starting players at the deadline and quietly heading toward a rebuild.

One of the recently departed is former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, whom the Colts released after 24 starts for the franchise, including 11 this season, in which he completed less than 60% of his pass attempts and threw seven touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

While Jones fell one week shy of getting his first chance at revenge against the team that drafted him, the Colts are returning to quarterback Anthony Richardson to spark an offense that enters Week 12 ranked 26th in total production.

The Giants will also have to figure out a way to contain running back Jonathan Taylor, who is on track for his fifth season of 1,000 or more rushing yards since entering the league in 2020 and was a big fish that Harbaugh tried to lure away from Indianapolis in the lead-up to the deadline in an attempt to bolster his struggling backfield.

Given how their previous game unfolded, some outsiders are viewing the contest as a potential trap game for New York, but the Giants must not let last Sunday's result dictate how they play against the Colts.

After a handful of games over Thanksgiving that also featured the Dallas Cowboys falling in the final seconds to the Philadelphia Eagles to enlarge the gap between them and the Giants in the division standings, the Giants couldn't have asked for a better position from which to put an almost unbreakable grip on the NFC East race.

That position can only get stronger if they handle their business, dominate the Colts on both sides of the ball, and notch an easier victory before the schedule returns to a few postseason contenders.

Harbaugh and company know all too well what happens when they overlook an opponent or slack off when a game is on the line. Their focus should be sharp against the Colts on Sunday. With crisp execution, they should have no trouble leaving with a more impressive win and added momentum as the regular season reaches its final bend.

Check out New York Giants On SI for pregame, in-game, and postgame.

Giants (6-3-1) vs Colts (3-8)

Regular Season Series History

This Sunday's matchup will mark the 22nd all-time meeting between the Giants and Colts, dating back to the 1950 season, when the Colts were based in Baltimore. The two franchises have also met twice in the postseason.

Indianapolis leads the regular-season series 12-9, including four of the last six contests. New York, however, has taken the previous two games by double-digit margins, with the most recent meeting coming in 2024, when the Giants won 45-33 at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants have to go back a while for their last win in Indianapolis, though, as their last successful trip came in the 2002 season, when they defeated the Colts 44-27.

Television

The game will air on FOX. Adam Amin will handle the play-by-play, with former NFL quarterback Drew Brees serving as the analyst and Kristina Pink working as the sideline reporter.

Radio

Fans can listen to the radio broadcast on WFAN 101.9 FM. Bob Papa will call the play-by-play and will be joined by former Giants Carl Banks and Howard Cross as the analyst and sideline reporter, respectively.

Referee

Ronald Torbert will be the designated head official for Sunday's game. The veteran official began his career in 2010 as a side judge before the NFL promoted him to referee ahead of the 2024 season, and he has worked in three Super Bowls, most recently LIX in 2025.

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